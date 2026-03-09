IN PICTURES
Paralympians demonstrate excellence and grit on the winter stage
Athletes from around the world compete at the Winter Paralympic Games 2026, demonstrating remarkable resilience, strength and determination across snow and ice. From high-speed alpine skiing to intense wheelchair curling matches, the Games celebrate the spirit of perseverance as Paralympians push physical and mental boundaries in pursuit of sporting excellence.
Hongsheng Sun of Team People’s Republic of China during the Men’s Alpine Skiing Super-G Standing on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on 9 March 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo: Linnea Rheborg / Getty Images for IPC)