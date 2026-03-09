Daily Maverick
World

G7 to discuss joint release of emergency oil reserves, French source says

G7 finance ministers will on Monday discuss the possible release of emergency oil reserves, a French government source said, in response to surging oil prices resulting from the Middle East conflict.

Reuters
By Reuters
9 Mar
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noel Barrot attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting during the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the hotel 'Bayerischer Hof', in Munich, Germany, 14 February 2026. The 62nd Munich Security Conference, running from 13 to 15 February 2026, is expected to host around 50 world leaders. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

The talks were first reported by the Financial Times, which said the International Energy Agency would join the discussions.

Three G7 countries, including the U.S., have so far expressed support for the idea, the FT said, citing sources.

The report came as oil prices surged more than 25% on Monday to their highest levels since mid-2022 as some major producers cut supplies and fears of prolonged shipping disruptions gripped the market due to the expanding U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The IEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Monday the agency said in a newsletter that it was closely monitoring energy security.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Dominique Vidalon and Makini Brice in Paris; Editing by Jamie Freed, Jacqueline Wong and Jan

