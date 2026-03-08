EXCLUSIVE: Alleged 28s gang boss ‘captured’ mega rail project – with Prasa’s ‘help’

Ralph Stanfield, the alleged head of South Africa’s notorious 28s organised crime gang, and his criminally co-accused wife, Nicole Johnson, appear to have used Prasa’s security chief, Alexio Papadopulo, to capture chunks of the government’s multibillion-rand Cape Town Central Line presidential reconstruction project.

The Central Line, operated by Prasa but out of commission since the vandalism that began in late 2019, is the lifeline for Cape Town’s working class, funnelling poor commuters from the Cape Flats areas of Nyanga, Langa, Valhalla Park, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Belhar and Bellville into the city centre daily.

An investigation by amaBhungane reveals how, from at least 2022 until the infamous couple’s latest arrest in September 2023, Papadopulo allegedly aided their family enterprise in its elaborate scheme to control contracts that flowed from this beleaguered presidential project.

For years, the project has been plagued by extortionists and wracked by deadly violence.

While Prasa’s security boss has, in a slickly edited video, punted the success of efforts to restore control of the Central Line, our evidence shows that he achieved this by bending to Stanfield’s will.

On the one hand, in what looks like a classic extortion tactic, gunmen allegedly linked to Stanfield deliberately destabilised parts of the project – and Stanfield himself was filmed allegedly threatening a Prasa contractor.

On the other hand, evidence shows that Papadopulo punted at least one company associated with Stanfield to assist Prasa in dealing “with the problems faced on the ground” and “in keeping the peace” on the railway.

Our Prasa investigation dates back to 2022, when amaBhungane first began investigating Stanfield’s expansive business empire, whose commercial tentacles have spread into both the private sector and national government.

AmaBhungane has previously reported how Stanfield was able to trade on his reputation as an enforcer to develop relationships and bag contracts with big private sector players who wanted to develop King Air Industria, a commercial-industrial area around Cape Town International Airport.

Now we can reveal, based on evidence that we have been gathering since our investigation first began, how Stanfield and Johnson allegedly plotted and then carried out one of their most audacious project “heists” to date – at Prasa – and the crucial role played by Papadopulo and a specialised internal security team that he established in 2021. AmaBhungane has pieced together this picture based on evidence that includes financial documents, interviews with sources both within Prasa and companies contracted onto the project, videos and leaked emails, including from Papadopulo’s private account.

This evidence backs up circumstantial information, allegedly contained in handwritten business diaries, which we believe come from within the Stanfield-Johnson syndicate.

Papadopulo, a self-proclaimed cybersecurity expert, has attracted media attention for years over his current appointment, qualifications, and alleged closeness to former transport minister and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

In 2019, he made headlines when he was accused of leaking confidential financial information while running President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC leadership campaign’s online security. He claimed in a previous report by amaBhungane to have been cleared by the Hawks.

Evidence gathered by amaBhungane indicates that, thanks to pressure from Papadopulo, Stanfield gained access to lucrative contracts awarded by Prasa to Mzansi Securi Fire, a KwaZulu-Natal-based security company.

Between November 2022 and May 2024, Mzansi received approximately R600-million worth of Central Line contracts.

These contracts involved removing vegetation and rubble from train tracks, rehabilitating service roads, relocating families living on the tracks, and providing security services to protect terrified contractors working on the railway.

Our evidence shows the Stanfield-Johnson enterprise was able to capture significant subcontracts via Mzansi, although the full extent of their companies’ participation remains unclear.

These contracts do not include the hundreds of millions of rands worth of contracts Prasa awarded to companies to re-lay stolen railway tracks and electrical cabling for overhead transmission equipment, which the Stanfield family enterprise also apparently targeted.

What overall success Stanfield had in capturing these infrastructure contracts is unknown.

Emails that we have uncovered from 2022, which Papadopulo sent to his Western Cape colleagues and the Central Line’s main contractors at the height of the violence, which occurred between June and September 2022, show that, somehow, within Stanfield’s business enterprise, Papadopulo found the right people and businesses to help get the project back on track.

What we will show from our investigation is that some of these “saviours” were allegedly behind at least some of the project’s initial derailment.

While it is not known what ultimately led Papadopulo to decide to work with Stanfield & Co, he would have known, thanks to years of extensive media coverage, exactly who he was dealing with and whose companies he was helping board the Central Line project.

Papadopulo’s latest foray into controversy raises new and very serious questions about the extent he would go to help ensure the project’s completion, and whether he was operating of his own volition or whether he was doing someone else’s bidding, and if so, whose and to what end?

What is known is that as early as September 2022, the main contractors raised their concerns about working with the Stanfield-linked companies and facilitators being pushed by Papadopulo – and that they were told their reservations had been conveyed to Prasa CEO Hishaam Emeran.

What makes matters worse is that amaBhungane itself wrote to Prasa in September 2022, raising red flags about Stanfield and questions about his relationship with Papadopulo.

Nevertheless, because of Papadopulo’s seeming complicity and Prasa’s apparent negligence, Stanfield was able, despite being the subject of a serious criminal investigation, to execute a classic mafia-type infiltration of a major state enterprise and strategic project.

He was able to do this while both he and Johnson were under formal sequestration, and in apparent violation of several laws, including the Private Security Industry Regulation Act.

Court records showing that when Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson’s associated businesses captured Central Line contracts they were sequestrated. (Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger)

This investigation shows that Stanfield has been enabled to leverage territorial control over areas of the Cape Flats into economic and political power that affects not only the Western Cape, but also the national government.

Responses

Aadil Mayet and Johan Eksteen, who represent Johnson and Stanfield, respectively, said that because their clients were in prison, they could not take instructions to comment on the allegations.

Neither Prasa nor Papadopulo responded to detailed questions about the allegations and evidence we set out below.

Instead, Prasa, responding also on behalf of its named employees, shifted blame for the involvement of Stanfield and Johnson in the project onto the Central Line’s contractors, and said amaBhungane had “misunderstood” the contractual relationships between Prasa, its main contractors and subcontractors.

The company said: “When Prasa officials facilitate meetings between main contractors and local stakeholders, or provide information about community expectations, this is not ‘involvement’ in subcontracting. It is the fulfilment of Prasa’s obligations to support community participation and SMME development within contracts that vest primary responsibility in the main contractors.”

The company said the Central Line recovery project operated in an “extraordinarily challenging environment characterised by high levels of crime as well as infrastructure theft.

“In this context, engagement with a wide range of stakeholders was essential to ensure worker safety and project continuity. The mere fact of such engagement does not constitute impropriety.

“The allegations rely heavily on circumstantial associations, communications taken out of context, and assumptions about routine business interactions. Your correspondence references ‘internal Prasa emails’ and ‘extracts of handwritten notes’ without providing complete documentation that would allow meaningful evaluation. This selective presentation makes it difficult to provide fully informed responses.

“Prasa is open to conducting an internal review of the specific matters raised to determine whether any internal policies or procedures require attention. Should this review identify evidence of serious wrongdoing, Prasa will take appropriate action, which may include referrals to law enforcement.”

The Department of Transport aligned itself with Prasa’s response.

Mzansi’s attorney, Devan Moodley, declined to respond to questions saying that the matter was sub judice.

Creating the perfect storm

In October 2019, just five months before SA went into its first Covid-19 hard lockdown, and while Fikile Mbalula was minister of transport, Prasa cancelled all its contracts for the protection of its infrastructure without putting proper alternatives in place.

At the time, Prasa said the cancellation, which led to ongoing litigation, was because the contracts had been irregularly awarded.

The overnight cancellation, which was described as “ reckless ” by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in 2023, created the perfect storm.

A vandalised Kapteinsklip train station, prior to Prasa beginning its reconstruction. (Photo: Adrian de Kock)

Construction workers at work rebuilding Lentegeur train station. (Photo: Adrian de Kock)

Overhead cabling hangs above the railway line Mitchell’s Plain train station, one of the central line stations which was destroyed by vandals. (Photo: Adrian de Kock)

Construction workers at work rebuilding Mitchell’s Plain train station. (Photo: Adrian de Kock)

Destroyed railway tracks near Stock Road train station. (Photo: Adrian de Kock)

Destroyed railway tracks near Stock Road train station. (Photo: Adrian de Kock)

With no guards to protect Prasa’s infrastructure, vandals descended onto the railway networks in a free-for-all.

Cape Town’s railways, in particular the Central Line, were decimated – with thieves spending months unhindered stealing cabling for signalling systems and overhead transportation equipment, train tracks and stripping train stations bare.

The destruction forced Prasa to suspend the Central Line’s services in November 2019, with people invading portions of the railway reserve and erecting their homes, often where railway tracks had once been – a situation that worsened in the aftermath of lockdown.

In 2023, civil society group UnitedBehind collected testimonies from commuters about the impact of the shutdown of Cape Town's central line on their lives.

The pressure mounts

In August 2021, with pressure mounting from the government over growing delays in getting the railway functioning, Prasa appointed Diphatse Trading and Projects and Mpande Business Enterprises as the main central line contractors.

Transnet Freight Rail’s Rail Network Construction (RNC) was appointed in May 2022 as the third main contractor, with Mzansi appointed effective November 2022.

RNC was contracted to do tracklaying, while Diphatse and Mpande were contracted to reinstall high-voltage lines and other overhead track equipment. Prasa also contracted Diphatse to build foundations for the temporary homes of households relocated from the railway reserve by Mzansi.

Several former Prasa employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while the project should have steamed ahead, within months of the appointments it was being derailed.

A former Prasa employee said the deteriorating security situation led to increasing delays for the line’s reconstruction.

He said “warnings” were sounded that there would be major problems with the project: “We were told the problems would come from Stanfield.”

He added: “Prasa was told that it had to pay the gangs. This was because the Central Line was running through the 28s’ areas.” If this did not happen, then “there would be war”.

He said they were told Stanfield wanted a cut because the Central Line’s epicentre, which is the Bonteheuwel Split, was near Valhalla Park, the heart of his home turf.

The Split, as it’s known, is a section of the network that sees trains travelling from Cape Town either branching off to transport commuters to Bellville on the northeastern parts of the line, or Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to the southeast.

Large sections of the 77km line wind their way through other parts of Stanfield’s extensive territory.

Scenes of vandalism, intimidation, extortion and violence which have played out on the central line which runs through the heart of Ralph Stanfield’s turf on the Cape Flats. (Photo: Google Maps, Facebook, Daily Maverick/Brenton Geach, Leon Knipe Adrian de Kock, amaBhungane)

The same source said Prasa managers were alerted to the threats, but the local team was frozen out: “Western Cape was told by the national office that a special security team would be deployed and that it would resolve the situation.”

A source who works for one of the Central Line’s contractors said: “When we were first told by Stanfield’s people that he was the only one who could allow the project to go ahead, we told them to piss off. For him, that was a declaration of war.”

Who we’re dealing with: The Baron and The Firm

When the police arrested Stanfield and Johnson at their plush Constantia home on 29 September 2023, a treasure trove of evidence was discovered.

A gold-framed colour photograph of Stanfield with his arms folded over his chest was among the items found. Emblazoned in red in the top left corner was the word “Baron”. The “R” is a silhouette of what resembles a Beretta pistol pointing down. The gun, it is said, is his weapon of choice. The image is fashioned on the logo of the hit mob-TV series, The Sopranos.

Ralph Stanfield and Nicole Johnson’s luxury home in Constantia where they were arrested by police in September 2023. (Photo: Supplied, Google Street View, amaBhungane)

Property deed searches show that Glomix House Brokers, a key company in the family’s enterprise, developed blocks of flats outside Cape Town in Blue Downs, one of which is called The Baron. Another block the company developed in the area is called Nicole Heights.

The photograph’s background is a collage made up of the faces of 24 different men.

Credible sources said the collage consists of some of his most trusted associates and alleged senior gang members, who are often referred to in court records as “The Firm”. Some of those in the collage are currently in prison awaiting trial with Stanfield.

With “The Firm”, Stanfield has pedigree: in the 1990s, Ralph’s late uncle, Colin Stanfield, was instrumental in setting up “The Firm” as a forum for different gang bosses to cooperate in countering the onslaught by Pagad (People Against Gangsterism and Drugs).

The new “Firm” is a different beast.

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime told amaBhungane that The Firm is made up of members of both 28s street and prison gangs.

While in prison awaiting trial, Stanfield has reportedly advanced that consolidation.

In May last year, a global initiative report alleged that Stanfield had successfully made his way into the upper echelons of the 28s prison gang. The report states that “as the [alleged] leader of the street 28s”, he had been able to “exploit and formalise the connections that existed between his street gang and the prison 28s”.

The Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime estimates the 28s street gang has roughly 15,000 members across the Western Cape, and told amaBhungane that The Firm allegedly operated as the strong arm of Stanfield and Johnson’s family commercial enterprise.

Court records show that law enforcement authorities have dubbed their commercial business empire, the “Ralph Stanfield and Nicole Johnson Enterprise”.

It is a multi-layered business. The directors of the various companies are all either relatives, close friends, or associates of Stanfield and Johnson, linked to each other in various ways, including shared physical addresses and telephone numbers, as well as periods when they served as co-directors of the different businesses that comprise the Stanfield-Johnson enterprise.

Already notorious

By 2007, aged 27, Ralph had already been acquitted of committing five murders, including of three children, the youngest of whom was two, and arson, and, since 2014, when he and Nicole were first arrested in the wider dragnet of the now-famous guns-to-gangs case, the couple have repeatedly made the headlines.

The guns-to-gangs investigation exposed how former police officer Colonel Christiaan Prinsloo stole thousands of police-controlled firearms that were supposed to be destroyed and then sold them into the criminal underworld, especially on the Cape Flats.

Stanfield and Johnson, along with several of their relatives, were charged with fraud and corruption under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the Firearms Control Act for allegedly illegally obtaining sporting firearm licences and firearm competency certificates from officers at the South African Police Service (SAPS) central firearms registry in Pretoria. (With a sporting licence, one can possess more than four firearms, including certain semi-automatic firearms, and more than 200 rounds of ammunition per licensed firearm.)

That case, as we’ll see, is important in surfacing certain relationships in our Prasa evidence, notably with a company called PPE Security and Projects.

The firearm charges were provisionally withdrawn by the State in 2016. The case was reinstated in 2018, this time under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). Poca is specifically designed to tackle racketeering and gang activities.

The case was again withdrawn in September 2024, so at the time of Stanfield’s dealings with Prasa in 2022 and 2023, his background was already notorious.

More recently, Stanfield and Johnson were arrested and charged with fraud and car theft. These charges relate to their allegedly stealing their former driver’s BMW, whom they claim skimmed large volumes of cash from Stanfield. The driver, a key witness, was eventually hunted down and shot in June last year, while his pregnant wife was shot and seriously injured a month later.

The criminal cases for which Ralph Stanfield, Nicole Johnson and members of The Firm go on trial for. (Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger, Facebook, amaBhungane)

In 2024, Johnson and Stanfield, along with nine co-accused, including former City of Cape Town member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for human settlements, Malusi Booi, were also facing a fraud and corruption trial relating to a R1-billion City housing tender scam for the construction of homes in some of the city’s most impoverished areas, although in May 2025 the NPA provisionally withdrew these charges pending the finalisation of an additional investigation into newfound evidence.

On 7 November 2025, Stanfield and Johnson returned to court, this time alongside 12 of their alleged associates from The Firm. The group, which appeared in the Western Cape Division of the High Court for a pre-trial hearing, are in prison awaiting trial.

In this case, they have been charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and go on trial in October 2026 for, among other alleged crimes, attempted murder and murder.

They are accused of trying to kill Joel Booysen, the son of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen; and of the murders of Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie, 27s gang leader William “Red” Stevens, off-duty police officer Sergeant Faizel Adams, gangster Ismail Abrahams; and City of Cape Town housing official Wendy Kloppers.

Staggie died in December 2019, Stevens in February 2021, Adams and Abrahams in September 2021, and Kloppers in February 2023.

Police remove the body of City of Cape Town official Wendy Kloppers from her car after she was shot dead. (Photo: Leon Knipe, Facebook, Gallo Images/Die Burger, amaBhungane)

Back to Prasa: blood on the tracks

A former Prasa employee and a Central Line contractor told us that the initial resistance to onboarding certain Stanfield-associated businesses unleashed a wave of orchestrated terror, with gunmen carrying out several attacks.

Sources suggest these gunmen, who in at least one video shared on social media sounded warnings to Prasa and contractors, are among several “shooters” used to allegedly extort construction companies.

The same sources, who are independent of each other, helped amaBhungane identify one of the gunmen in the viral video as Stanfield’s former right-hand man, Ernest McLaughlin, who was murdered in March 2023.

A Prasa contractor told amaBhungane that his staff often had to deal with McLaughlin and his team.

“They would tell my people that Stanfield had sent them. They said they were there to ensure that whatever the job was for the day was getting done and that his community people were the only ones who were to do the work.”

At the time of his death, McLaughlin was co-director, along with Stanfield’s sister, Francisca Stanfield, of two of the family’s community-based organisations, the Cape Flats Liberators and the Flats Liberators Forum. The organisations allegedly find jobs for those loyal to Stanfield.

In April 2023, an incident, filmed by two different people, was also posted on social media of Stanfield appearing to threaten a site manager on the line. While the manager refused to comment and the sound quality is poor, Stanfield appears to be saying, “Jy luister nie” and “Jy is fokken slim” (You don’t listen; You’re fucking clever).

AmaBhungane understands that the alleged intimidation was over the site manager refusing to hire local community members, apparently loyal to Stanfield, to work on the project.

AmaBhungane has mapped some of the attacks that escalated from June 2022 – although these cannot confidently be ascribed to Stanfield associates, like the one involving McLaughlin.

These include:

Two guards shot and wounded on 7 June 2022 during a 15-minute gunfight while protecting Rail Network Construction workers in Kalksteenfontein between the Netreg Station and the Bonteheuwel Split.

Gunmen opening fire on 3 August 2022 on contractors working between Netreg and Heideveld train stations. In an email to Prasa, Transnet Freight Rail’s Rail Network Construction alleges that the shooting was because Papadopulo failed to engage communities about the rollout of its security plan and the involvement of local businesses in this plan.

Contractors forced to abandon their work site while working on the railway line in the Bonteheuwel area after they were threatened on 29 August 2022 by gunmen.

Two gunmen on 31 August 2022 filmed at Netreg train station firing into the air with assault rifles, issuing warnings to Prasa and contractors working on the Central Line.

A team of contractors attacked and robbed in September 2022 by gunmen.

Some of the areas within Ralph Stanfield’s home turf where attacks occurred on contractors while they worked on the central line. (Photo: Google Earth, Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais, amaBhungane)

Presentations made by Prasa to Scopa in May and July 2023 described the extortion situation as “rife” and showed that the state of security was so bad that between 31 August and 30 October 2022, it was forced to halt construction and deploy a specialised security intervention force to regain control of the situation.

This intervention force was provided by Mzansi – of which more later.

Prasa’s July presentation to Scopa revealed that, after the hiring of Mzansi, work resumed in January 2023.

Despite the intervention force, the violence and intimidation continued into late 2023, though there are no allegations that Stanfield was behind the later attacks.

What is clear is that by late 2022, Prasa, under increasing pressure from the government and with the violence continuing unabated, was desperate to regain control.

It seems Papadopulo would do anything to get the contractors back to work and the project back on track. Our evidence, which is hard-won but limited, provides a strong indication of how far he went.

But first, just who is this mysterious Papadopulo, and how did he come to hold such a powerful position within Prasa?

The mysterious Mr Papadopulo and his A-Team

Papadopulo, a former sales employee and later business partner at an electronic goods outlet, reportedly claims he has “vast experience with intelligence, SSA [State Security Agency] and even helped set up the Presidential Climate Commission”.

Papadopulo’s actual security experience, though, is an enigma.

Records from the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) show that he was not accredited with the authority when he was appointed in 2021 to his current position within Prasa, something that was a mandatory requirement, according to a former senior Prasa executive.

PSIRA records show that Papadopulo applied for his accreditation on 24 May 2022, and it was approved on 7 December 2022, 18 months after he joined Prasa.

Papadopulo was controversially appointed as Prasa’s acting head of security after his predecessor, Trevor Fredericks, died in August 2021.

The two, along with seven other security officials, were parachuted into Prasa in June 2021, seemingly as a politically connected cohort.

The CVs of three of the cohort, Ephraim Samaai, Marius Schaffers and Clarence Syfers, reveal that they worked with Fredericks for the private security risk management company of former top spy Arthur Fraser, Resurgent Risk Managers, and alongside Fraser and Papadopulo on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign in the run-up to the ANC’s 2017 elective conference.

Alexio Papadopulo, and two of his Prasa security team members. (Photo: PSiRA, GCIS, City Press, amaBhungane)

In an email Papadopulo sent to Prasa’s national and regional executives on 25 October 2021, titled “Monitoring and Evaluation Unit (PS Task Team)”, he announced that he had “established a unit in my office that will focus on monitoring and evaluation within Prasa Security”.

Papadopulo added that the team had been established to “expedite any issues faced in the regions as well as the total alignment of Prasa Security”.

As we’ll shortly show, at least one of Papadopulo’s security cohort also allegedly worked with one of the Stanfield-Johnson enterprise’s most trusted members, providing insight and advice on Prasa contracts.

A source who previously worked at Prasa alleged that Papadopulo used the unit, which reports only to him, to carry out “off-book” operations.

The source added that the team operated as an independent parallel structure within Prasa’s well-established security division. He said they refused to share security plans with either their senior colleagues who were managing the Central Line’s reconstruction, or the main contractors and their security teams.

AmaBhungane has seen a similar complaint recorded in an email a Prasa employee sent to a Transnet colleague, both of whom worked on the reconstruction project at the time.

As we will see, when it came to dealing with the complex and worsening security situation on the Central Line, Papadopulo found that his answer lay with Stanfield and his family’s enterprise.

Pals and connections

Whether Papadopulo and Stanfield met, and if so who introduced them, remains opaque.

Circumstantial evidence said to be drawn from the so-called Stanfield syndicate diaries suggests that they did meet face to face and allegedly also planned to establish a secure electronic communication channel.

While amaBhungane cannot prove either claim, evidence we gathered from sources working for Prasa and its contractors shows that Papadopulo used both his private and work emails to engage with contractors to get them to hire the Stanfield family linked businesses and work with his people, including his brother Kyle Stanfield.

In addition, our evidence shows that Papadopulo liaised directly with Stanfield’s associate, Suraya Manuel.

Manuel is an accountant who apparently worked on different aspects of the Stanfield family enterprise. Manuel was also an accused alongside Stanfield and Johnson in the now provisionally withdrawn City of Cape Town R1-billion housing tender fraud case.

Our evidence also shows that Papadopulo and Stanfield had a common connection through another of Stanfield’s co-accused in that case, Malusi Booi.

Between August and September 2022, during the height of the violence on the central line, Papadopulo and Booi interacted over several days.

Some of these interactions were through an official who apparently works in Prasa’s Western Cape regional office. The official discussed with Booi, seemingly on Papadopulo’s behalf, Papadopulo’s arrival in Cape Town and enquired about a meeting the two were meant to have.

In the meeting discussion, Booi revealed that he was waiting for Papadopulo at the luxury One & Only hotel in Cape Town.

Exactly how Booi and Papadopulo became acquainted, why they would need to interact with each other and whether Stanfield used Booi as an intermediary is unknown.

Booi failed to respond to questions.

AmaBhungane also understands that the names of Papadopulo’s team members, Syfers, Schaffers, and Samaai, also apparently appear in what we have dubbed Stanfield’s business diaries, suggesting that they may have collaborated while work was carried out on the Central Line.

We have been told by a Prasa source that Samaai was Papadopulo’s lead Cape Town person for dealing with Central Line security issues.

Evidence shows Samaai and Manuel, the Stanfield accountant, interacting with each other.

In February 2023, Samaai advised Manuel to approach Prasa’s then-Western Cape acting regional head, Raymond Maseko, to lodge an appeal after Johnson’s company, Glomix House Brokers CC, was disallowed from tendering for a contract for the refurbishment and alteration of buildings at the Cape Town train station.

Glomix was disqualified because its representatives had missed attending a compulsory contractors’ briefing in January. Evidence shows that Samaai arranged to help Manuel draft the email to send to Maseko.

AmaBhungane has copies of emails between Manuel and an official within Prasa Corporate Real Estate Solutions, which was responsible for the refurbishment, referring to the January dates of the contractors’ compulsory meeting, which Glomix had missed. It seems Manuel approached Samaai after the official failed to assist her any further. Manuel then forwarded these emails on to Johnson.

Why Manuel would approach Samaai about construction tenders, and why Samaai would advise her on whom to approach in Prasa’s Western Cape management, is unknown, but it suggests a scenario in which contracts were being traded for security.

Attempts to obtain a comment from Manuel – via her lawyers, various cellphone numbers listed for her, and email – were unsuccessful.

Now, back to Stanfield’s “diaries”.

The black books

The existence of the alleged Stanfield business diaries was first publicly revealed after Western Cape commercial crimes commander, Colonel Carel Lourens, filed an affidavit for a search and seizure warrant to raid City of Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith’s office in January.

The raid on Smith’s office was carried out as part of Lourens’ investigation into his alleged involvement with Stanfield. In September 2025, the courts declared the raid unlawful.

Lourens’ affidavit reveals that the business diary entries, which he says are contained in three black books, were found by the police in a hidden compartment in Stanfield’s office during a search and seizure operation carried out in September 2024 at the John Ramsay Service Station, in the Cape Town suburb of Bishop Lavis. The Racole Family Trust, of which Johnson is a trustee, is the sole member of the service station.

The petrol station where police discovered the alleged business ledgers of Ralph Stanfield’s commercial enterprise. (Photo: Google Street View, Cape Town Drought Response Learning Initiative, amaBhungane)

It is understood that the three black books are suggestive of Stanfield’s relationship with Papadopulo. Circumstantial evidence, apparently in the books, suggests Stanfield made references to variants of Papadopulo’s name and nationality.

There is at least one unconfirmed report that Papadopulo, who is based in Johannesburg, and Stanfield would meet on occasion at the same John Ramsay Service Station when Papadopulo travelled to Cape Town.

As we will read, a former Mzansi employee has also told us that Prasa officials attended a meeting at the garage at least once, where the employee was present.

From information amaBhungane has obtained from credible sources, along with Papadopulo’s social media accounts, publicly available information from Prasa’s website and a report on a Scopa meeting, we have confirmed that Papadopulo would have been in Cape Town for at least some of the dates on which the black books apparently reflect meetings or planned meetings.

We understand that the books or diaries also indicate that at other times Stanfield made plans to either meet with Papadopulo’s colleagues – Samaai, Syfers, and Schaffers, who were based in Cape Town – or have some of his most trusted associates, McLaughlin, Teenage Fanie, Warren-Lee Dennis and his brother Kyle deal with them.

We have, however, been unable to verify if any of these meetings took place.

Dennis is to stand trial alongside Stanfield for the murder of Kloppers. Fanie, who Stanfield apparently used with McLaughlin as his enterprise’s community liaison officers, was murdered in Bishop Lavis in May 2023. No one has been arrested for his murder.

While the diaries seemingly provide only hints of contact, we understand that what they seem to show more clearly is a detailed business strategy for the Stanfield-Johnson enterprise to piggyback on various aspects of the central line reconstruction.

The ‘capture’ begins

Internal Prasa emails show that in July 2022, at the height of the violence, Prasa started engaging with stakeholders and its main contractors in a series of meetings to address safety concerns.

The first meeting that we are aware of was called by Western Cape Prasa executive Kaparo Molefi for 27 July 2022. We will soon read about his association with some of Stanfield’s acolytes.

The subject of Molefi’s meeting invite was “security coordination and alignment of Central Line”.

While Papadopulo was marked as a potential participant, we do not know if he attended.

AmaBhungane understands from one source who attended the meeting that the contractors expressed concerns among themselves over the attacks and their level of coordination, and questioned whether something other than simple criminality was at play.

“We were asking these questions because this seemed far too coordinated. Usually, on a site, there will always be some intimidation or extortion ... But this was completely different. It was highly orchestrated, extremely violent, and when our security resisted, there were intense gunfights.

“Also, the police were not prepared to intervene. They told us straight up that they were not there to guard us … It was worrying.”

AmaBhungane has an internal Transnet email, from about six weeks later, where the lack of police support was flagged.

The email states that “further the RRPU [the SAPS Rapid Rail Police Unit] made it clear that they cannot deploy static to ensure the safety of RNC employees while working in central line. […] Criminals send threats with wielding firearms discharging at the station, warning contractors not to return. SAPS confirm they cannot be available around the project all day and have other high priority crimes to attend.”

The email’s writer warned that the safety risk would only worsen as work progressed towards “the Philippi and Khayelitsha areas”.

The second meeting we are aware of (although we do not know the exact date) involved Prasa, contractors, and City of Cape Town sub-council 15, which straddles the Central Line and includes Stanfield’s home turf of Valhalla Park.

On 3 August, an email sent by Transnet’s RNC to Prasa, which confirms the earlier council meeting, revealed that it was withdrawing from its sites because of a shooting that had occurred that day between Netreg and Heideveld stations.

A senior Transnet official working on the project informed their Prasa counterpart of their temporary withdrawal, alleging that Prasa’s security chief had failed to “engage the communities” about the rollout of Prasa’s security plan for local businesses, “as per the meeting held with sub-council 15”.

“Please advise when this engagements will happen as today could have been fatal [sic].”

AmaBhungane understands the security chief referred to was Papadopulo.

It is clear that Transnet’s withdrawal, followed by that of Diphatse and Mpande, would increase the pressure Papadopulo was under to resolve the security issues and get the contractors back on site.

Enter Mr Booi

Evidence shows that on 4 August, the day after Rail Network Construction’s withdrawal, Molefi, who had set up the 27 July meeting between Prasa and its main contractors, coordinated a planned meeting between Papadopulo and Malusi Booi (the City of Cape Town human settlements MMC, who was later sacked and put on trial with Stanfield in the R1-billion City housing tender fraud case).

The meeting was to take place at One&Only Cape Town hotel.

Molefi failed to respond to questions.

While it is not known whether the meeting took place or what was discussed, what is known is that four days later, on 8 August, Booi sent Papadopulo the email address of an Eastern Cape-based construction company, ZSM Developers and Projects.

Why he sent it and the context for sending it are unknown.

ZSM was started in 2013 by Zanodumo Sinovuyo Mtingane, who used the email address zsmdevpro@gmail.com – the same email address Booi sent to Papadopulo.

Mtingane was ZSM’s director until October 2021, when he resigned and another Stanfield-Johnson associate – Abdul Kader Davids – was appointed in his place.

Three independent sources allege that Stanfield targeted and then hijacked the company because of its high construction grading level in order to target higher-value government construction tenders.

Credible sources claim Mtingane, who amaBhungane has learnt was at one stage a close friend of Booi’s from the Eastern Cape, was forced to resign and hand over control of his company. Stanfield then allegedly had Davids take control of the company.

Mtingane refused to speak to us.

Company records show that at the time of Davids’s appointment, he and Johnson were co-directors of the Sea Point tourist trinket business Gift House Curios and, in court documents, he confirmed being Johnson’s business partner.

Until his murder in September 2024, Davids was also an accused in the (provisionally withdrawn) R1-billion City of Cape Town housing tender fraud case against Stanfield and Booi.

Abdul Kadar Davids in the dock at the Cape Town Magistrates Court. (Photo: Daily Maverick/Shelley Christians, amaBhungane)

Davids, who it is said walked Stanfield and Johnson’s dogs, ran errands for them and worked as their butler, was murdered in Mitchells Plain two days after he got bail in the City of Cape Town housing fraud trial.

He was shot outside a house, which court records show ZSM rented from Johnson’s business, House of Israel, which also owns Stanfield and Johnson’s upmarket Constantia home.

The same sources claim he was preparing to depose to an affidavit about the Stanfield-Johnson enterprise and his knowledge of payoffs to Western Cape provincial and local government politicians, including luxury golfing weekends away.

But now, back to Booi, Papadopulo and their interactions about “social facilitators”, travel and Prasa.

Meeting plans and security quotes: Stanfield ‘Inc’ shows itself

On 9 August 2022, a day after receiving ZSM’s email address from Booi, Papadopulo forwarded Booi a link to Prasa’s tender listings page.

What exact tender he had in mind is unknown, although at the time, Prasa and the City had been engaged for some time over the relocation of those living on the railway reserve.

Booi, remember, was the City’s human settlements MMC.

Five days later, on Sunday, 14 August, Papadopulo let Booi know that he had arrived in Cape Town and that he would be around for the week, asking, “How does tomorrow evening look for dinner?”.

It’s not known whether they eventually met, but it is understood that the diaries apparently show Stanfield also planning to meet Papadopulo. That meeting was apparently to take place at a restaurant that Friday. Whether it happened is also unknown.

What is known, though, is that in the same week, two companies associated with Stanfield and Johnson addressed quotes respectively to two of Prasa’s three main contractors.

The first quote was from Johnson’s Glomix and addressed to Mpande, to supply it with security services for five months for R27.7-million. Included were guards, armoured vehicles and drones.

The second quote was from a then-little-known Mitchells Plain company called Yibaninati, to supply RNC with similar services for R13.8-million, also for five months.

In providing the quotes and offering to facilitate security services, PSIRA spokesperson Bonang Kleinbooi says the companies violated the Private Security Industry Regulation Act, as neither was registered with the authority and neither were their directors.

She said that while both Johnson and Stanfield had applied for PSIRA accreditation in 2017 and 2018, respectively, their applications were rejected in 2021 because they were “awaiting trial”.

“There is no recorded appeal application from the two,” Kleinbooi said, adding that rendering a security service without being registered with the PSIRA was a criminal offence.

Company records show Yibaninati to have been co-founded by Johnson in 2014. Although she resigned as director five years later, the company remained associated with the family.

Johnson’s place as director was taken by Rachelle Abrahams, who was charged alongside Stanfield and Johnson in 2014 in the guns-to-gangs matter, and who, along with Johnson, co-founded Johnson’s non-profit company, Hopenest Foundation, which we’ll encounter again.

When Abrahams was to leave Yibaninati the following year, the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission was informed of a new director, one Muhammad Saban, and a new email address for the company: admin@glomixbrokers.co.za.

Yibaninati’s new email address starts to raise important questions about whether Johnson was really no longer involved in the company. Saban also happens to be co-director with Johnson in two of her other businesses.

It appears that what Stanfield wanted, and what Papadopulo appears to have supported, was for Stanfield-linked companies to facilitate the appointment of preselected security firms to protect the three main contractors.

Papadopulo follows up?

On the morning of Friday, 19 August 2022, the day after the Glomix and Yibaninati quotes were dated and the day of Stanfield’s apparent restaurant booking for his meeting with Papadopulo, Papadopulo emailed Niren Singh, the chief engineer for Diphatse, one of Prasa’s three main contractors.

Papadopulo told him discussions had been held with “a company that will help manage on the ground in security from September for the next 5–6 months [sic][…] I have no doubt that we will be able to deal with the problems once and for all.”

Papadopulo asked Singh to review an attachment. If Singh agreed, Papadopulo would escalate it to Prasa’s bid adjudication committee “to allow these security measures to be put in place from September”.

Although we do not have a copy of the attachment Papadopulo emailed Singh, the five-to-six-month time period he referred to ties in with the five-month period of Glomix and Yibaninati’s quotes to the other two main contractors, suggesting something similar was occurring.

Singh declined to comment and referred questions to the company’s directors, who failed to respond.

Mpande’s director, Bongani Sambo, also failed to respond to questions.

The following Monday, on 22 August, Papadopulo emailed a Western Cape Prasa colleague responsible for infrastructure in the province.

He attached a quote for “security via [an] SMME that will help assist in keeping the peace on all the projects,” saying it “will need to go to the [bid adjudication committee] urgently for noting and adjustment to the RNC contract.”