ANC bigwig’s state capture sentence, Lekota’s legacy and earthly pleasures

From Parliament to prison — Vincent Smith receives seven-year sentence for Bosasa corruption

Former MP Vincent Smith has been sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption linked to payments he received from facilities management company Bosasa. (Photo: Justice / Crime Prevention and Security @CrimeWatch RSA / X)



By Nonkululeko Njilo. Vincent Smith, once a powerful ANC MP and parliamentary committee chairperson, is headed to prison while comrades accused of similar offences walk free.

How Mosiuoa Lekota challenged the ANC’s rule and changed the course of SA’s democracy

Mosiuoa ’Terror’ Lekota on 18 October 2013. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan)



By Stephen Grootes. While Mosiuoa Lekota, who died on Wednesday, will be rightly remembered for his role in the United Democratic Front and his fight against apartheid, there is a danger that his subsequent — and equally vital — contributions to our democracy will be overshadowed.

Selebi’s folly: Never an intention to charge Thabo Mbeki for TRC crimes, inquiry hears

Jackie Selebi, the former head of the South African Police Service. (Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko



By Marianne Thamm. Testimony at the Khampepe inquiry into delayed Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) prosecutions indicates that former national police chief Jackie Selebi was set up by old-guard security police.

Cape route becomes shipping lifeline as Middle East crisis disrupts trade, spikes costs

Container ships are moored in the Port of Cape Town, South Africa, 02 March 2026. Shipping companies such as Denmark's Maersk and France's CMA CGM reported that their vessels will be rerouted to the Cape of Good Hope, near Cape Town, as the transit route through the Strait of Hormuz has been suspended due to the ongoing joint US-Israeli military operation, which began with strikes across Iran on 28 February. (Photo: EPA / HALDEN KROG)

By Ed Stoddard. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is causing significant delays and rising costs in global shipping, affecting supply chains and production schedules worldwide. SA retailers, including Shoprite, are already experiencing disruptions, with essential goods stuck in transit and inflation concerns escalating due to rising oil prices.

Four years, same 18 schools: The recurring maths of Gauteng’s school infrastructure

Illustrative image | A Gauteng primary school under construction. (Photo: gp_infrastructure / instagram) | Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)



By Takudzwa Pongweni. As learners in Tembisa and Kempton Park finally enter classrooms two months late, Daily Maverick looks at how many education promises have gone unanswered.

Farewell to Soli Philander, a relentless observer of South African life

By Herman Lategan. Soli Philander, Cape Town's versatile actor, comedian, and passionate activist, has died from cancer. He bravely fought for human rights, fearlessly voicing his views on progressive politics and social justice, leaving an indelible mark.

Cycle Tour categorised as a ‘rolling disaster’ — but one that inspires Cape Town

Tyler Lange, left (in blue), wins the elite men's race at the 2025 Cape Town Cycle Tour. (Photo: Peter Heeger / Gallo Images)



By Craig Ray. The 48th staging of the Cape Town Cycle Tour – the 109km loop around the Mother City on 8 March – continues the tradition of innovation in 2026.

Showmax is dead — here’s the maths that killed it

Illustrative image | Stressed streamer. (Photo: Freepik) | Showmax logo. (Photo: Showmax) | Canal+ logo. (Photo: Wikimedia)



By Lindsey Schutters. The widely circulated Canal+ corporate statement was four careful paragraphs of saying almost nothing. The numbers, though, tell a story of a streaming experiment that burnt billions.

An Iliad: War’s horror and heroism in Alan Committie’s take on Homer’s epic

Alan Committie as The Poet in An Iliad. (Photo: Claude Barnardo)



By Keith Bain. Unstuffy, primal, urgent and deeply compelling, the one-man play is an evocative modern-day, colloquial spin on the ancient bard's epic account of the Trojan War, shot through with an overriding sense of humanity's tragic inability to shake off its lust for the violence, carnage and chaos inflicted by military action.

From pot-au-feu to other earthly pleasures

Pot-au-feu was originally known as pote-fieu and literally meant a pot hanging over a fire. (Photo: Pexels)



By Marita van der Vyver. She shares the experience of tasting what is considered to be the foundation of French cuisine, pot-au-feu, revealing its connections to art and literature.

Yellow angels: Table Mountain’s firefighting helicopters

Dipping the bucket which holds a ton of water takes a brief moment and then a button-press to drop. (Photo: Grant Duncan-Smith)



By Don Pinnock. In Cape Town you know there's a fire before you see or smell it. The thud thud of the big old Huey helicopters trailing buckets is a sure sign that somewhere the mountain's burning.




