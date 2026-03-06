The global echo of Jesse Jackson in the struggle for human dignity

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)

The news that broke last month of the departure of the venerable African American and civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson swept across the world like lightning across the skies.

We mourn this giant of our time, and wish to communicate our deep condolences to his family and church.

I was at high school in the 1960s when I first heard of what was called Operation Breadbasket, associated at the time with Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jnr. We learned about it through a student political discussion group, following the stories of the US civil rights campaigns of American Africans.

I learned for the first time of Jesse Jackson as the Chicago driver of Operation Breadbasket. When, in 1973, I got involved with the Black Community Programmes (BCP) under Dr Ben Khoapa, the director, and Steve Biko, the branch executive in the Eastern Cape, I was attracted to the work done by Operation Breadbasket in the US; but learned from our US visitors that Reverend Jackson was now operating it as Operation Push – People United to Save Humanity. We learned that this was a development building on Operation Breadbasket.

Partnership

Black Community Programmes was not modelled after Operation Breadbasket, nor was it initiated through the inspiration of that initiative. It was created as a result of the partnership between Reverend Dr Beyers Naude’s Christian Institute and the South African Council of Churches, through the Study Programme of Christianity in Apartheid Society, which produced several research and working documents.

Santita Jackson, the daughter of Reverend Jesse Jackson, receives a hug from Judge Greg Mathis during Jackson’s’ memorial tribute at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, South Carolina, US, on 2 March 2026. (Photo: Reuters / Alyssa Pointer)

These resulted in the formation of the non-profit organisation Black Community Programmes, to champion black self-reliance and black solidarity where “black” was inclusive of the oppressed communities – so-called Indians, so-called coloureds and so-called Africans. But the work of Black Community Programmes as an actualisation of Black Consciousness, had parallels with the work of Operation Breadbasket, and especially Jesse Jackson’s powerful message of black self-affirmation in the Operation Push of the early 1970s “I AM Somebody”.

I only recently learned that Reverend Jackson’s “I am Somebody” message had been inspired by Reverend William Holmes Borders, Snr, a 1940s-1950s civil rights activist in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jackson’s “I am Somebody” cry was powerful and resonated with our South African clarion call on black South Africans for self-worth:

I am Somebody!

I am Somebody!

I may be poor,

But I am Somebody.

I may be young,

But I am Somebody.

I may be on welfare,

But I am Somebody.

I may be small,

But I am Somebody.

I may have made mistakes,

But I am Somebody.

My clothes are different,

My face is different,

My hair is different,

But I am Somebody.

I am black,

Brown, or white.

I speak a different language

But I must be respected,

Protected,

Never rejected.

I am God’s child!

Reverend Jackson was an American African who gave his all for the upliftment and dignity of American Africans. But he was more than that. He sought to transform the society of the United States of America into a much more humane society. He went beyond the shores of his own country and focused on human rights issues in SA and Palestine/Israel.

In a 1985 interview with the Journal of Palestine Studies, he was asked his views on the military and economic relationship between Israel and apartheid SA. He said: “African-Americans are quite aware of that relationship. Israel’s selling SA arms is an issue. To put it another way, if any African nation, any African-American group, were selling arms to the PLO, Israel would reserve the right to do whatever it had to, militarily, to end that. Israel’s selling arms to SA is as offensive to us as an African nation’s selling arms to the PLO would be to them.”

The family of Reverend Jesse Jackson listen to speakers during his memorial tribute at Brookland Baptist Church. (Photo: Reuters / Alyssa Pointer)

He added: “But those who encourage the continued occupation of the Palestinians and those who encourage the expanding settlement in the West Bank are not operating in Israel’s best interests. Because there is a potential state of war in the Middle East. There must be a major compromise on land and the negotiation of a mutually beneficial relationship that includes mutual security. The means must be mutual recognition. The Palestinians, as represented by the PLO, must recognise Israel’s right to exist in security, within internationally recognised boundaries. Likewise, the Israelis must recognise the Palestinians’ right to a homeland, to a state, so that they may also develop.” (Vol. 15 No.2-Winter 1986)

Advancing the cause of freedom

In April 2013 I had the honour and privilege to witness SA invest in this veteran model of civil rights dedication with the award of The Companions of Oliver Tambo, an award given to non-South Africans for their role in advancing the cause of freedom and democracy in SA.

It was a special pleasure for me because I was in the Advisory Council on National Orders, the body that makes recommendations of people to be honoured by the president. In a way I participated in the lasting recognition that Reverend Jackson experienced and enjoyed while still alive.

Today we dip our hats in respectful recognition of the power of his persona in our lifetime. We are honoured to have known his work and felt his impact. It may sound like a cliché, but this verse in 2 Timothy 4:7-8 seems the most appropriate to put in his mouth as the last words of this servant of God in society:

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” DM

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana is the former General Secretary of the South African Council of Churches.