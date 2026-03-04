Proteas fail to end their New Zealand World Cup knockout hoodoo with semi loss

It was a derby between the two best men’s cricket teams to never win a World Cup as South Africa clashed with New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Wednesday, 4 March.

New Zealand emerged as comfortable nine-wicket winners in the tussle after restricting the Proteas to 169 for eight, and then chasing this tally without breaking a sweat.

Kiwi openers Tim Seifert and Finn Alselen put on 100-run partnership as they both claimed half-centuries. Kagiso Rabada eventually broke the stand after the pair had piled on 117 runs, but the damage was already done. Allen eventually finished on 100 not out to help his country reach the final.

In South Africa’s innings, all-rounder Marco Jansen dragged his team to a respectable, but shaky total of 169. He scored an unbeaten 55 coming in at number seven, adding to his 11 wickets overall in the tournament.

Jansen had not been called on to bat much in the tournament, due to a combination of South Africa’s dominant top-order form, as well as being rested in some matches. But he stepped up with bat in hand when the Proteas needed him, even though his efforts were in vain.

New Zealand will now face the winner of the second semifinal between World Cup co-hosts India and two-time champions England.

History repeats itself

History was not on the side of Shukri Conrad’s men in their semifinal tussle. The South Africans had met the Kiwis twice previously in World Cup knockout matches. New Zealand claimed the bragging rights both times.

As was the case in the previous two World Cup encounters, the Proteas were the in-form team. They were the only unbeaten team left in the global cricket tournament, winning seven from seven.

Aiden Markram and his Proteas teammates came into their 2026 T20 World Cup against New Zealand boasting a perfect record. But on the day, they could not hold their nerve for victory. (Photo: Nikhil Patil / Getty Images)

But, New Zealand’s ability to stay composed in high-pressure moments in previous World Cup knockout meetings between the teams has defined this rivalry.

The first knockout encounter took place at the 2011 50-over World Cup and saw the South Africans collapse from 108 for two to 172 all out. On that occasion, they were pursuing a modest 222.

Then there was the 2015 World Cup blockbuster encounter, also in the One-Day International format. In that instance, it was a much tighter battle and New Zealand secured a dramatic four-wicket win, with rain playing a part as the tie was reduced to 43 overs.

Proteas lose the toss

In Kolkata, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first, providing South Africa’s batters with the perfect platform to pile on the pressure with the willow in hand, although Kiwis captain Mitchell Santner said they chose to bowl in the hope of making “inroads from the front”.

They did this with aplomb as off-spinner Cole McConchie rocked South Africa with two wickets in the second over. McConchie had opener Quinton de Kock, and then his replacement Ryan Rickelton (for zero), back in the pavilion with two lethal balls.

This left the South Africans reeling on 12 for two. But Proteas captain Aiden Markram and the hard-hitting Dewald Brevis tried to steady the ship with a more conservative approach, avoiding any big hits.

The Proteas’ Marco Jansen at the crease during the 2026 T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka semifinal against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. (Photo: Pankaj Nangia / Getty Images)

The pair helped the 2024 World Cup finalists crawl to 55 runs before New Zealand claimed Markram’s wicket in the eighth over to reduce the Proteas to 55 for three.

After this breakthrough, the wickets again tumbled as the Proteas lost the precious wickets of David Miller and Brevis in quick succession. New Zealand were firmly in charge of the contest now, with the Proteas struggling to breathe at 77 for five.

Despite Jansen’s resistance, New Zealand’s Matt Henry produced a masterclass in death bowling to ensure the Proteas’ tail did not wag.

Conrad’s commentary curse?

In the build-up to the match, South Africa’s coach Conrad has praised his team for their well-rounded displays so far in the tournament, citing the chaotic group phase match against Afghanistan as the team’s only blemish in this regard.

Prior to the clash against New Zealand, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad praised his team for their all-round displays at the T20 World Cup. (Photo: Paul Harding / Gallo Images)

“That’s the mark of really good sides. When things get tough, they are still able to fashion something and eke out the right results. There’s a calmness in the side, especially in the batting unit. Whatever the situation, someone will find a way,” Conrad said.

“Besides the batting unit, the bowlers have also stepped up. Except for maybe in the Afghanistan game, where we leaked so many wides and no-balls. Ever since then, I can only take off my hat to the bowlers. I’m really chuffed with our all-round game,” the coach said.

They could not deliver this type of display when New Zealand placed them under pressure. DM