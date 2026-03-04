Daily Maverick
Mojtaba Khamenei, seen as possible next Supreme Leader, has survived attacks on Iran, sources say

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's late Supreme Leader, has survived the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in which his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, two Iranian sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
4 Mar
An Iranian man holds a picture of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the Iranian Supreme Leader, as he takes part in celebrations of the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2026. The Islamic Republic marks the anniversary of the 1979 revolution, which toppled the monarchy and established the Islamic Republic of Iran, with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini serving as its first Supreme Leader. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH An Iranian man holds a picture of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the Iranian Supreme Leader, as he takes part in celebrations of the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2026. The Islamic Republic marks the anniversary of the 1979 revolution, which toppled the monarchy and established the Islamic Republic of Iran, with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini serving as its first Supreme Leader. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A mid-ranking cleric with close ties to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, hardliner Mojtaba is one of the most influential figures in the Iranian clerical establishment. He has for years been seen as one of the top candidates to succeed his father.

"He (Mojtaba) is alive ... he was not in Tehran when the Supreme Leader was killed," one of the sources said.

His father was killed on Saturday after the United States and Israel attacked targets across Iran - one of a number of military and other influential figures killed.

Iranian state media announced Khamenei's death early on Sunday. A senior Israeli official told Reuters that the Iranian leader's body had been found, and U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States had worked closely with Israel to target the man who led Iran since 1989.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage)

