MMC and journalists held hostage in Alexandra ‘brothel’ during cleanup operation

A cleanup operation in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Wednesday took a dramatic turn when Johannesburg’s public safety MMC, Mgcini Tshwaku, and a group of journalists were held hostage in a suspected brothel.

Joburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku and his entourage during a cleanup operation in Alexandra on Wednesday. (Photo: Mandisa Ndlovu / Our City News)

The raid followed a viral post on X by eNCA reporter Heidi Giokos, whose images of the filth and decay surrounding the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court sparked a public outcry over lawlessness in the precinct.

On Wednesday morning, metro police, public safety officials and cleaning teams descended on the area in what was described as a “coordinated by-law enforcement operation”. City officials, with journalists in tow, moved from one building to another, checking compliance with by-laws and addressing complaints.

Squalid conditions in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court precinct. (Photo: Mandisa Ndlovu / Our City News)

Journalists document the grime and filth in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court precinct on Wednesday

(Photo: Mandisa Ndlovu / Our City News)

The operation turned volatile when officials stepped inside a double-storey building suspected to be a brothel. Amid the dim lights and the stench of stale smoke, the doors were suddenly locked, trapping the MMC and the journalists inside.

In the narrow corridors, occupants demanded a legal basis for the raid and accused the City of harassment. Shouting echoed down the staircase as officials attempted to negotiate their way out.

Tshwaku urged calm and insisted the operation was lawful and prompted by public complaints.

Outside, metro police regrouped. Word spread quickly that the MMC and journalists were being prevented from leaving. Reinforcements were summoned as officers positioned themselves around the property.

After a standoff lasting several minutes, the doors were opened, and those inside were allowed to leave. No injuries were reported, but the incident left officials visibly shaken.

Tshwaku said what happened was unacceptable and indicative of the level of lawlessness his department was attempting to confront.

“This shows exactly what we are dealing with. When we enforce by-laws, we are met with resistance, intimidation and, in this case, unlawful detention,” he said.

The building was subsequently issued with compliance notices, and investigations into its operations are expected to continue.

Building collapse

At a subsequent media briefing, Tshwaku gave an update on public safety in the city, specifically addressing the building collapse in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, on Monday, where nine people died.

He said the City knew the identity of the owner and that the incident had raised fresh concerns about illegal buildings and weak enforcement in the city.

He said the building owner was a “criminal” and dismissed claims that he was abroad.

“He must not lie that he is outside the country. Nine people died. He must come back, account for those deaths, and face the full consequences of the law,” said Tshwaku. DM

This story was produced by Our City News , a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg. DM








