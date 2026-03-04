From Terror to Mosiuoa: Anti-apartheid veteran Mosiuoa Lekota dies at 77

South Africa, Pretoria, 1984. UDF United Democratic Front, publicity secretary Terror Lekota and Transvaal regional Secretary Moss Chikane address a rally in Soshangune. (Photo: Paul Weinberg/South) Terror Lekota addresses scores of supporters at the DF Malan Airport just before he departed on a flight to Johannesburg in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images/Drum) Terror Lekota addresses a UDF - United Democratic Front meeting, Johannesburg, 1980's. (Photo: Paul Weinberg/South) UDF - United Democratic Front publicity secretary Terror Lekota addresses the rally, Pretoria, 1984. (Photo: Paul Weinberg/South) UDF leaders addressing the media at the Friday's historic press conference in Cape Town, L-R Archie Gumede, Murphy Morobe, Terror Lekota, Moses Mayekiso, Popo Molefe and Valli Moosa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport archives) Anti-apartheid activists including Winnie Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, march with a crowd waving posters and banners calling for the release of Nelson Mandela. Mosiuoa Terror Lekota is to the left of Winnie Mandela and Trevor Manuel can be seen behind her. (Photo: Media24 Archives/ Gallo Images) Patrick "Terror" Lekota (L), the newly elected national chairman of the African National Congress (ANC), and his predecessor Deputy President elect Jacob Zuma applaud 18 December 1997 during the 50th National Conference at Northwest University in Mmabatho, northwest of Johannesburg. (Photo: WALTER DHLADHLA / AFP) Former President Nelson Mandela arrives at the South African parliament to make his last State of the Nation address in Cape Town 05 February 1999, followed by Terror Lekota, Head of the National Council of provinces. Mandela, 80, rose from rural obscurity to take on apartheids evil empire, a struggle that gave the 20th century one of its most compelling parables of fortitude. (Photo: Peter Andrews) Terror Lekota, the former speaker of the National Council of the Provinces, dances as he arrives at parliament in Cape Town,14 June 1999. South Africa's second democratically elected parliament met for the first time on Monday to formally choose the person who will replace Nelson Mandela as President in two days time. (Photo: Peter Andrews) From right South African President in waiting Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma (ANC deputy president), Frene Ginuvala (speaker of the national assembly), Kader Asmal(water affairs minister), Trevor Manuel (finance minister) , Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi (welfare minister), Pallo Jordan (environmental minister), Terror Lekota and Anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are sworn in as members of the South African parliament in Cape Town 14 June 1999. After some 400 new MP's are sworn in Mbeki will be elected President in the parliaments afternoon session. (Photo: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) The South African National Convention was held at at the Sandton International Convention Centre where scores of people from different provinces attended to rally their support for Mosiuoa Lekota pictured here is Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa(R) and Mluleki George(L), 2 November 2008. (Photo: Khaya Ngwenya) Mo Shaik, Blade Nzimande, Tony Yengeni and Mosiuoa Lekota at the MK Military Veterans' Association conference, 30 September 2007. (Photo: Dudu Zitha) The 52nd ANC National Conference at the University of Limpopo in Polokwane. ANC President Thabo Mbeki and National Chairperson Terror Lekota sharing a light moment with Jacob Zuma looking on, 16 December 2007. (Photo: Johnny Onverwacht) Smuts Ngonyama and Mosiuoa 'Terror' Lekota arriving at the Opening of Parliament banquet dinner on February 9, 2012 in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki) Mosiuoa Terror Lekota outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on October 18, 2013. The battle that has been fought since 2010, came to an end as the court appointed Mosiuoa Terror Lekota as the rightful leader of COPE. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan) COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota gets a standing ovation during the National Assembly held in Parliament on May 30, 2012 in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Jaco Marais) Congress of the People President Mosiuoa Lekota on August 23, 2012 in Johannesburg. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki) Mosiuoa Lekota and Gwede Mantashe during the signing of the IEC's electoral code of conduct at Gallagher Estate on March 19, 2014 in Midrand. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden) COPE President Mosiuoa Lekota addresses the community on August 20, 2012 in the wake of the killing of 34 mine workers at outside the Nkaneng Informal Settlement in North West. An inquiry has been launched into the shooting which also left 78 miners injured. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla) Congress of the People leader, Mosiuoa Lekota speaks in the National Assembly during the debate of a motion to impeach President Jacob Zuma on April 05, 2016 in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Esa Alexander) Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota is heckled by Black Land First (BLF) members outside the Johannesburg High Court during the case between Bland Land First (BLF) and the South African National Editor’s Forum (SANEF) on July 07, 2017 in Johannesburg. The court granted Sanef an interdict against BLF. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Wikus de Wet) Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota addresses the audience during a meeting with farmers on May 17, 2018 in Brits. Addressing the EFF's call for land expropriation without compensation, Lekota took a strong stand against the motion, calling on the government to first use the farmland it currently owns, while training young black farmers to commercially exploit the resource. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier) Johan Hartzenberg shares a word with Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota after a meeting with local farmers on May 17, 2018 in Brits. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier) Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota touched some sensitive subjects at the media briefing on July 11, 2018 in Rosebank, Johannesburg. He said the government needs to address the issue of foreigners and rather protect its own citizens. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Collen Mashaba)

Congress of the People (COPE) leader Mosiuoa Lekota and Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel shake hands during a joint press conference to announce plans to put pressure on South Africa not to amend the Constitution on September 10, 2018 in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Dean Vivier) Mosiuoa Lekota leader of COPE at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) results operation centre on November 03, 2021 in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)



