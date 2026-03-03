US orders some diplomatic staff to leave Middle East as Iran conflict escalates

The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia was closed following a drone attack, with Americans in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran told to continue sheltering in place.

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait said it would remain closed until further notice, and all regular and emergency consular appointments were cancelled.

In Israel, the U.S. Embassy said it was not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans seeking to leave the country and advised citizens to make their own security plans.

The measures come as the conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iranwidens across the region, prompting heightened security precautions at U.S. diplomatic facilities and restrictions on non-essential travel to military installations.

