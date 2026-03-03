Daily Maverick
US orders some diplomatic staff to leave Middle East as Iran conflict escalates

The U.S. on Tuesday ordered non-emergency government personnel and their family members to leave the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan and closed several diplomatic missions across the region as tensions with Iran escalated.

Reuters
By Reuters
3 Mar
People walk past the Embassy of Iran in London, Britain, 02 March 2026. The US and Israel started airstrikes on Iran on 28 February 2026, killing the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering Iranian regime's retaliation to a wider conflict across the Middle East. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN People walk past the Embassy of Iran in London, Britain, 02 March 2026. The US and Israel started airstrikes on Iran on 28 February 2026, killing the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering Iranian regime's retaliation to a wider conflict across the Middle East. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia was closed following a drone attack, with Americans in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran told to continue sheltering in place.

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait said it would remain closed until further notice, and all regular and emergency consular appointments were cancelled.

In Israel, the U.S. Embassy said it was not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans seeking to leave the country and advised citizens to make their own security plans.

The measures come as the conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iranwidens across the region, prompting heightened security precautions at U.S. diplomatic facilities and restrictions on non-essential travel to military installations.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam; Writing by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Tom Hogue, Christopher Cushing and Kate Mayberry)

