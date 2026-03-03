Ngidi and Bosch will be crucial in Proteas’ World Cup semifinal against New Zealand

New Zealand will be out to avenge their seven-wicket group stage defeat to South Africa when the two teams meet in the first semifinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Wednesday, 4 March.

The second semifinal will see defending champions and tournament co-hosts India playing fellow two-time T20 World Cup winners England the following day.

Proteas bloom bright

Coach Shukri Conrad’s Proteas have bloomed brightly in this T20 World Cup, winning all seven of their matches.

The win against New Zealand stands out as one of the 2024 finalists’ most commanding victories to date. In that encounter, one of South Africa’s contributors was fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who took 1-34. Although his wicket return in that match was lean, Ngidi has been the Proteas’ best bowler, with 12 wickets from six matches.

With 12 wickets to his name, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is one of the leading wicket-takers at the 2026 T20 World Cup. (Photo: Prakash Singh / Getty Images)

Only USA bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk and Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani have claimed more wickets. They have 13 scalps apiece, but Ngidi will comfortably overtake them if his form continues.

Keeping batters guessing

Ngidi took another single wicket to help the Proteas earn a five-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in their final Super 8 match. The wicket also saw Ngidi overtake spinner Tabraiz Shamsi as South Africa’s all-time leading wicket-taker at T20 international matches.

Shamsi took 89 wickets, while Ngidi now has 90 T20 wickets for the Proteas.

Lungi Ngidi’s slower ball has been one of his best weapons in the 2026 T2O World Cup, which is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. (Photo: Nikhil Patil / Getty Images)

Earlier in the tournament, Ngidi spoke on what makes him so effective as a bowler: “A bit of bounce and presenting the seam well. Then, also being able to bowl slower balls in the power play. The batters never know what’s coming next. I like to keep them guessing, while also being very accurate with the new ball.”

The Corbin Bosch effect

Another South African bowler who has starred alongside Ngidi is Corbin Bosch. While Ngidi has deservedly grabbed the headlines, fellow pacer Bosch has stepped up when the Proteas have needed late wickets.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram has relied on the 31-year-old to finish the job that Ngidi often starts. He has delivered in this regard and has 11 wickets from six matches. Bosch’s form has been perfectly timed, with the Proteas’ star bowler, Kagiso Rabada, struggling in the tournament.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram says fast bowler Corbin Bosch has worked hard and is reaping the rewards of his labour at the 2026 T20 World Cup. (Photo: MB Media / Getty Images)

“He’s really clear in what he’s trying to do. He bowls a really good yorker, and it’s something he takes a lot of pride in,” said Markram of Bosch.

“As for his ability at the death? He has put in a lot of work to put his hand up for that role. It’s not an easy role, owning the death overs. But from a mindset point of view, he’s wanted it for a while. Now the numbers are showing, and he’s been a massive player for us.”

A fresh start

Markram also played down the influence of their group stage win over the Kiwis heading into the semifinal. The 31-year-old said the semifinal will be a blank canvas for both teams.

The unbeaten Proteas say they have put their previous successes at the 2026 T20 World Cup behind them and are looking ahead. (Photo: MB Media / Getty Images)

“I wish cricket was that easy. New Zealand is a quality team; they’ve proven that over a number of years now. We had a run against them in the group stages, but both teams have played a lot of cricket since then, and it’s a fresh start in the semifinal match,” said Markram.

“So, it won’t be as straightforward as repeating the group stage result. There are a lot of variables, but the boys are very excited for the opportunity to play in a World Cup semifinal against a good team like New Zealand. We’ll try to bring our best to the forefront again.”

It’s a healthy approach for the South Africans to adopt — especially as the Proteas are winless from their three previous World Cup knockout stage encounters against New Zealand. DM

SA vs New Zealand begins at 3.30pm, South African time, as does the second semifinal the following day.