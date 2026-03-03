Daily Maverick
Key Gaza crossing will be reopened, says World Food Programme

A key aid crossing that had been momentarily closed into Gaza will reopen imminently, the United Nations World Food Programme said on Tuesday.

By Reuters
3 Mar
Palestinians gather at the Palestinian Red Crescent Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 03 February 2026. A second group of Palestinian patients will be allowed to cross the Rafah border to receive medical treatment, following communication from the World Health Organization (WHO) that they were approved by the Israeli side to travel to Egypt. Israel has reopened the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt, allowing a limited number of people to cross daily. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD Palestinians gather at the Palestinian Red Crescent Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 03 February 2026. A second group of Palestinian patients will be allowed to cross the Rafah border to receive medical treatment, following communication from the World Health Organization (WHO) that they were approved by the Israeli side to travel to Egypt. Israel has reopened the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt, allowing a limited number of people to cross daily. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Humanitarian supplies will be able to enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing into the enclave between Tuesday and Wednesday, the WFP said.

"That is timely for us, and we need to get in aid as fast as we can," Samer Abdel Jaber, WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Cairo.

Israeli government agency COGAT ​said it will ‌reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing ​starting on Tuesday ​for the gradual ⁠entry of humanitarian ​aid into the ​Gaza Strip.

COGAT said on Saturday that crossings ​into the ​Gaza Strip, vital for the ‌delivery ⁠of humanitarian aid and the movement of patients ​in ​need ⁠of medical evacuation, were ​closed as ​Israeli ⁠and U.S. forces attacked Iran.

(Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva; additional reporting by Olivia Le PoidevinEditing by Ludwig Burger)

