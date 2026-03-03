IAEA confirms entrances to Iran's Natanz enrichment plant were bombed

The underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of Iran's three uranium-enrichment plants that are known to have been operating when Israel and the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June.

"Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X.

"No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict," it added.

Daily Maverick Connect 🪖 Have a question about the war in Iran? Ask a war expert anything





The IAEA's finding fits with that of U.S. think-tank the Institute for Science and International Security published on Monday after Iran said Natanz was hit on Sunday and the IAEA responded that any military strikes were not major.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Aidan Lewis, Alexandra Hudson)