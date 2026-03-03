Daily Maverick
IAEA confirms entrances to Iran's Natanz enrichment plant were bombed

Entrances to Iran's underground and previously bombed uranium-enrichment plant at Natanz have been struck as part of the U.S.-Israeli military attacks on the country, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Tuesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
3 Mar
The flags of Iran and Israel during an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 02 March 2026. EPA/MAX SLOVENCIK The flags of Iran and Israel during an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 02 March 2026. EPA/MAX SLOVENCIK

The underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of Iran's three uranium-enrichment plants that are known to have been operating when Israel and the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June.

"Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X.

"No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict," it added.

The IAEA's finding fits with that of U.S. think-tank the Institute for Science and International Security published on Monday after Iran said Natanz was hit on Sunday and the IAEA responded that any military strikes were not major.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Aidan Lewis, Alexandra Hudson)

