Britain sends destroyer and helicopters with counter-drone tech to Cyprus

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday he was sending the naval vessel along with helicopters with counter-drone capabilities to the region, as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

France and Greece said they would also send anti-missile and anti-drone systems after the British base on the island was hit on Monday.

"The UK is fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British military personnel based there," Starmer said in a post on X, adding that he had spoken with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides about the move.

"We’re continuing our defensive operations and I've just spoken with the President of Cyprus to let him know that we are sending helicopters with counter-drone capabilities and HMS Dragon is to be deployed to the region," he said.

HMS Dragon is a Type 45 air-defence destroyer equipped with the Sea Viper missile system and advanced radar designed to track and neutralise airborne threats, according to the Royal Navy's website.

The Ministry of Defence said the deployment came as British forces had shot down numerous drones across the region in the past 24 hours.

RAF F-35B jets operating over Jordanian airspace shot down uncrewed aerial systems in defence of Jordan - the first time an RAF F‑35 had destroyed a target on operations - supported by RAF Typhoon jets and a Voyager tanker.

A British counter-drone team also took down drones in Iraqi airspace that were heading towards Coalition forces, the ministry said.

On Monday, an RAF Typhoon operating with the joint UK‑Qatar 12 Squadron shot down an Iranian one-way attack drone directed at Qatar.





(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, additional reporting by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James and Kate Holton)