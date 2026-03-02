To be fair to the Canal+ team that now wears the proverbial pants in what was a beautiful (for shareholders) wedding with MultiChoice, they explicitly said that they would share their plans in the first quarter of this year.

“We will work on the synergy plan and how we create value for all stakeholders with this combination,” new chair of the MultiChoice Group – now part of Canal+ Africa – Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada said on what was essentially a deal consummation media call in 2025. “And by Q1 2026... this is when we will detail the plans.”

Read through the synergies document published as promised in the opening weeks of 2026, and the prenup is a lot more detailed than expected.

Closing a costly door

The rules of the union are all about cost reductions. In early February 2026, days before the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games, MultiChoice/SuperSport confirmed to media queries that the Winter Olympics were simply “not included in our content offering.” A spokesperson told MyBroadband there would be no live coverage or highlights on DStv Catch Up.

No drama.

No explanation beyond the bare minimum.

Just gone.

That was the sound of the infamous Canal+ European pragmatism landing on African shores.

For the French pay-TV conglomerate that completed its compulsory acquisition of MultiChoice in September 2025 and delisted the company from the JSE in December, the Winter Olympics decision was less a content call and more a financial declaration. The combined group faces a total cost base of around R151-billion (€8-billion). Of that, R86.9-billion (€4.6-billion) is on content alone and another R64.23-billion (€3.4-billion) on technology and operations. Every line item is now under scrutiny from Paris.

The January 2026 synergies presentation was blunt about the ambition. Canal+ is targeting more than R7.5-billion (€400-million) in annual gross savings by 2030, with R2.8-billion (€150-million) already locked in for 2026. Chief financial officer Amandine Ferré and Africa CEO David Mignot laid out the mechanics: renegotiated hardware prices, optimised broadcast infrastructure, centralised content acquisition, and, most significantly, a “rationalisation of internal content.”

The Warner Bros. bluff and what it taught Canal+



To understand how Canal+ intends to operate its newly stitched-together African empire, look at what happened on New Year’s Eve 2025, when DStv subscribers were hours away from losing 12 Warner Bros. Discovery channels — CNN, Cartoon Network, Discovery and the rest.



MultiChoice’s local negotiators in Randburg had hit a wall. The cost of renewing the agreement simply didn’t fit a balance sheet that had already recorded a 49% collapse in group trading profit to R4-billion in FY25, following subscriber losses of 1.2 million active DStv customers in the same cycle.



Paris stepped in, leveraged its 40-million-subscriber footprint across Europe and Africa, and effectively told Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) — itself consumed by the chaos of Netflix’s $82.7-billion takeover bid and a hostile counter-offer from Paramount Global — to accept a group-wide, multi-territory deal at a lower rate or lose the carriage entirely. WBD, needing stable revenue to steady shareholders during a volatile takeover battle, folded. DStv kept the channels. HBO Max was bundled on to decoders. Canal+ secured a structurally lower cost.



It was, by any measure, a show of strength and why Canal+ bought MultiChoice in the first place. A standalone DStv would have lost those channels. The power couple leaned on each other’s best features to get the deal over the line.



That deal also foreshadows how sports rights renewals will be handled.

The SuperSport squeeze

SuperSport remains the jewel in the Multichoice crown, and Canal+ knows it – that’s why they paid the lobola. The sports unit broadcast more than 47,800 hours of live sport in its last reported financial cycle and produced more than 1,000 live events. It holds the rights that keep premium subscribers (like this writer) paying: the Springboks, the URC, the Premier League, the Champions League, Wimbledon and the ATP Tour.

But the economics around it are deteriorating. The Premium and Compact Plus subscriber base in South Africa (the former being the exact demographic funding those live Springbok and URC broadcasts) has dropped by more than 20% in two years. The cost of producing high-tier rugby and paying for exclusive rights is relatively fixed, and increases with inflation, while the base of high-paying subscribers funding it keeps shrinking.

Paris’ response to this arithmetic is not to abandon SuperSport, but to change the bidding strategy. Instead of the sports network paying whatever it takes to secure exclusive local rights to premium properties like Formula 1 or the Premier League, Canal+ intends to pool its bids into unified sub-Saharan African offers and submit significantly more modest amounts. The logic is the same logic that worked on WBD: scale replaces desperation.

The risk, of course, is that someone else steps in. In the United States, Apple TV just outbid ESPN for the exclusive domestic rights to Formula 1, starting in 2026. F1 already operates its own F1 TV Pro app in South Africa. If Canal+ lowballs the renewal, Liberty Media has options, and they know it.

The Showmax reckoning

Saada delivered the most honest assessment of Showmax’s position in late January 2026, telling investors flatly that the streaming service was “not a commercial success.” The balance sheet backs him up comprehensively. Showmax’s trading losses worsened by 88% in the last reported cycle, ballooning to nearly R4.9-billion, driven by what MultiChoice itself described as a “step-change in platform costs” – the price of running Comcast’s world-class Peacock architecture for an African subscriber base that couldn’t scale fast enough to justify the burn rate.

The Peacock partnership made sense when MultiChoice was an independent company fighting for streaming survival. It makes considerably less sense inside a group that already operates a successful proprietary super-app in Europe and French-speaking Africa. That app bundles Canal+ channels, SuperSport, Apple TV+ and HBO Max into a single interface. CFO Ferré has openly floated rolling that existing Canal+ app out to MultiChoice customers. Saada confirmed the group is in “advanced discussions” with Comcast about the future of the American giant’s 30% equity stake in Showmax.

MultiChoice Group CEO David Mignot has acknowledged the obvious: they “certainly can’t continue as it is” with the current Showmax structure. That is the polite corporate version of saying the divorce from Comcast is coming.

What R1.5bn buys you before breakfast

What is genuinely impressive, from a financial engineering perspective, is how quickly Canal+ has moved. The January synergies presentation confirmed that more than R1.5-billion (€80-million) in free cash flow synergies had already been secured for 2026, before the ink on the marriage certificate was even dry. These came from renegotiated set-top box contracts flooding the market with cheaper decoders, new content partnerships, optimised broadcast infrastructure and the refinancing of MultiChoice’s long-term debt.

That last item matters. MultiChoice entered the Canal+ era carrying debt obligations and a balance sheet that had shocked lenders with a R 1.1-billion negative equity position at the end of FY24, driven by foreign exchange impacts on an intergroup loan and the sudden recognition of a Showmax put option liability. Canal+ has since refinanced that debt using its own superior credit profile, immediately reducing the interest burden and freeing up cash flow.

The uncomfortable truth

Canal+ paid R125 per share for MultiChoice (a premium of nearly 67% over the pre-offer price) for a company that had recently reported a technical insolvency classification and was burning cash on a streaming joint venture that has since been described, by its own parent, as a failure. The official line is that the premium “recognises the potential benefits that may be realised by combining” the two entities.

The unofficial reality is that Canal+ needs the R7.5-billion in annual synergies to work, and it needs them on schedule, to make the maths of this acquisition justify itself.

The Africa growth story: a continent of 1.2 billion people growing at 4.5% GDP annually, with pay-TV penetration still at just 32% and OTT penetration at a mere 4%, is the long-term thesis that anchors the deal. Canal+ grew its French-speaking Africa subscriber base from 400,000 to nine million between 2010 and 2025, a 23% compound annual growth rate. The aspiration is to replicate that trajectory across the English and Portuguese-speaking Africa that MultiChoice has historically owned.

But that is a 2030 story. Between now and then, South African subscribers are living through the cost-cutting chapter. The Winter Olympics was the first line edited out. It will not be the last.

The TV wars have arrived in Randburg, and Paris is ruling the house. DM