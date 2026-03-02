US imposes sanctions on Rwanda Defense Force

Rwanda and Congo signed a peace deal in Washington in December as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's push to broker peace in the region and attract billions of dollars in Western investment.

But fighting has since continued, challenging efforts by the Trump administration to bring peace.

Among those targeted on Monday was Vincent Nyakarundi, Rwanda's army chief of staff, as well as the chief defense staff and two other Rwandans, according to the Treasury Department website.

Rwanda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

