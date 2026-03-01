Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

UAE halts stock markets for two days after Iran strikes

March 1 (Reuters) - The UAE has ordered its stock markets closed on Monday and Tuesday as the country reels from Iran's retaliatory missile and drone strikes, in a sign of the growing economic disruption sweeping the Gulf.

Reuters
By Reuters
1 Mar
Stock Market in Dubai epaselect epa12182865 A trader walks in front of a screen at the Dubai Financial Market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 June 2025. The performance of most of the stock markets in the Gulf region was affected on 18 June 2025 due to regional geopolitical tensions and the concerns about potential disruptions to energy exports amid the recent military escalations between Israel and Iran. EPA/ALI HAIDER

By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Menna AlaaElDin and Ahmed Tolba

The UAE Capital Markets Authority said the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market would remain shut on March 2 and March 3, citing its supervisory and regulatory role over the country's capital markets.

"The Authority will continue to monitor developments in the region and assess the situation on an ongoing basis, taking any further measures as necessary," it said in a statement.

The UAE's two exchanges are home to some of the region's most valuable listed companies.

The closure keeps billions of dollars in listed assets in suspension as investors await clarity on the scale of damage from Saturday and Sunday's strikes, which hit airports, ports and residential areas across the UAE and broader Gulf region.

Gulf markets that did open on Sunday saw sharp declines. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell more than 4% at the open, Oman dropped 3% and Egypt's main index shed 5.44%, while Kuwait suspended trading entirely.

All parties were advised to follow official UAE Capital Markets Authority, ADX and DFM channels for updates on the resumption of trading.


(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Ahmed Tolba and Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...