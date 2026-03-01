UAE halts stock markets for two days after Iran strikes

By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Menna AlaaElDin and Ahmed Tolba

The UAE Capital Markets Authority said the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market would remain shut on March 2 and March 3, citing its supervisory and regulatory role over the country's capital markets.

"The Authority will continue to monitor developments in the region and assess the situation on an ongoing basis, taking any further measures as necessary," it said in a statement.

The UAE's two exchanges are home to some of the region's most valuable listed companies.

The closure keeps billions of dollars in listed assets in suspension as investors await clarity on the scale of damage from Saturday and Sunday's strikes, which hit airports, ports and residential areas across the UAE and broader Gulf region.

Gulf markets that did open on Sunday saw sharp declines. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell more than 4% at the open, Oman dropped 3% and Egypt's main index shed 5.44%, while Kuwait suspended trading entirely.

All parties were advised to follow official UAE Capital Markets Authority, ADX and DFM channels for updates on the resumption of trading.





(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Ahmed Tolba and Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Aidan Lewis)