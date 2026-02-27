Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced his bid for DA federal leader on Friday, 27 February, saying the DA’s upcoming Elective Congress is a chance for the party to “renew” itself.

This comes after outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that he would not seek re-election at the party’s upcoming congress, prompting questions about who will succeed him and the future of the party, as it heads into a leadership transition and is looking to consolidate its support in the municipal polls later this year.

“I know, we know, South Africa can work, and I want to help make it work. That is why it is with a sense of pride and excitement that I today announce that I am standing to be the next leader of the DA.

“This is a decision that I have considered carefully. I am under no illusions about the road ahead, should I be elected to this position. But with deep love for our country, I will work arm and arm with each of you to lead our country on a path to prosperity,” he Hill-Lewis.

“This leadership election is an opportunity for our party to renew itself again.”

Read more: Dear John... You wrote the rules. When the DA decides you’re done, you’re done

Hill-Lewis announced his decision to run for DA leader in Elsies River, roughly 12km from his home in Edgemead, on Friday morning.

The thirty nine-year-old Mayor of Cape Town entered the hall of the Elsies River Civic Centre to shouts of “GHL” and about 200 DA supporters donning blue t-shirts.

DA supporters at the important political development announcement at Elsies River Civic Centre on 27 February 2026 in Cape Town. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced his bid for the DA federal leader position. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)

Several DA party members were among the crowd including Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, Public Works Minister Dean MacPherson, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, and the DA’s mayoral candidate in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink.

Hill-Lewis previously indicated that his preference would be to maintain his position as mayor of Cape Town, if elected, and to hold both roles. There is precedent for this in the party, with Helen Zille having been elected DA leader in May 2007 while mayor of Cape Town, and having held those positions simultaneously for two years.

Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis wrote that the DA’s Federal Executive is likely to favour this in a local government election year, with Cape Town being the DA’s flagship municipality. But, holding both positions could prove a tricky task for Hill-Lewis with the DA being part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and needing to make decisions at a Cabinet level.

Read more: After Steenhuisen’s exit, here are the front-runners for the DA’s top job

Following his announcement, Hill-Lewis promptly left the building, declining to take questions from journalists.

‘A new generation of leaders’

Hill-Lewis is the clear favourite for the DA’s top job. He is seen as the preferred candidate of Zille and the party’s donors.

His announcement comes as the formal nomination process for the DA’s Federal Congress opened on Friday. Nominations close on 23 March, leaving candidates with a tight three-week window to secure branch endorsements and provincial backing before the party’s congress in April.

Gwarube announced that she had formally nominated Hill-Lewis for the party’s top job on Friday morning.

“I did so deliberately, I did so thoughtfully and I did so with conviction,” said Gwarube.

“I nominated Geordin because I believe in his ability to lead the DA, and I believe in his ability to help lead South Africa into a new era,” she said. “And I made that nomination because I believe deeply in you – the DA – and I believe in him – as the next leader of our party.”

“I don’t make this nomination lightly – I believe in a new generation of leaders who embody our values,” she continued.

Minster Siviwe Gwarumbe at the political development announcement at Elsies River Civic Centre on 27 February 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)

Gwarube, Hill-Lewis and Brink, who all addressed the crowd on Friday morning, presented Cape Town as the jewel in the DA’s crown – highlighting the metro’s governance and service delivery wins.

‘Decision to join the GNU was a good one’

Hill-Lewis was previously reluctant to stand against longtime friend, Steenhuisen, who announced at a press conference earlier this month that he would not seek re-election at the party’s upcoming congress.

Read more: Behind the scenes of Steenhuisen’s dealmaking with the DA

On Friday, he thanked Steenhuisen for his service, saying the DA was much stronger today because of his leadership.

“We know that when cities work, people work. That was always our mission: it has always been about building a city of hope so that we can build a country of hope. So when John announced a few weeks ago that he would not be seeking reelection, I felt this mission stir in my heart again,” said Hill-Lewis.

“I want to say thank you sincerely to John for his leadership. He steadied us when we were faltering, and he took us to new heights. Let there be no doubt, the DA is much stronger today because of John Steenhuisen,” he added.

Hill-Lewis said Steenhuisen’s decision to join the GNU was “no doubt” the correct one.

“A DA that resigns itself to permanent opposition status, is weak. We cannot be satisfied with shouting from the sidelines. Making a noise is not the same as making a difference,” he said.

“But similarly, a DA that drifts along quietly inside the GNU is also weak. It sends out a signal that we prize positions above the people who voted for us, and this will never be acceptable under my leadership,” he added.

Hill-Lewis added that the DA must “embrace its role” in the GNU, however “it must be to make an impact”.

“I know the GNU is a new and strange arrangement… Yet, all of us agree that the GNU is the best chance our country has had in over two decades to reverse the decline, and we all agree that it is much better than the alternative – a radical and violent coalition that would destroy our country.” DM