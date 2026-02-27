Croatia ready to secure oil supplies to Hungary, Slovakia, PM says

Supply via Druzhba to Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU countries still importing Russian oil, was halted on January 27 due to damage which Ukraine blamed on a Russian drone strike.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that Croatia is assessing whether it can lawfully import seaborne Russian crude oil to supply to Hungary and Slovakia through its Adria pipeline, which serves as an alternative route. Pipeline operator Janaf JANF.ZA said on Wednesday a cargo of non-Russian crude was being unloaded for Hungarian refiner MOL Group MOLB.BU, while seven more were due to arrive by April.

"Croatia is here as a neighbour, partner and friend to ensure the energy security and smooth functioning of the economies of both Hungary and Slovakia," Plenkovic was quoted as saying by local state Hina news agency on Thursday.

Plenkovic said the Adria pipeline can transport up to 15 million tonnes of oil a year - enough to fully meet the needs of both Hungary and Slovakia.

