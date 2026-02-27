Daily Maverick
Croatia ready to secure oil supplies to Hungary, Slovakia, PM says

Croatia can deliver oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via its Adria pipeline to replace disruptions to the Druzhba pipeline and is in talks with the two countries and the European Commission on the plan, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

Reuters
27 Feb
Citizens fill the tank of their cars at a gas station in Zagreb, Croatia, 27 February 2024. The Croatian government raised retail fuel prices to a new high on 27 February. Starting from 27 February and for the next 14 days, gasoline will cost 1.49 euros per liter, up four cents from the current price. Diesel will also increase by five cents to 1.49 euros. Oil prices on world markets have risen in the last week due to increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. EPA/ANTONIO BAT Citizens fill the tank of their cars at a gas station in Zagreb, Croatia, 27 February 2024. The Croatian government raised retail fuel prices to a new high on 27 February. Starting from 27 February and for the next 14 days, gasoline will cost 1.49 euros per liter, up four cents from the current price. Diesel will also increase by five cents to 1.49 euros. Oil prices on world markets have risen in the last week due to increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Supply via Druzhba to Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU countries still importing Russian oil, was halted on January 27 due to damage which Ukraine blamed on a Russian drone strike.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that Croatia is assessing whether it can lawfully import seaborne Russian crude oil to supply to Hungary and Slovakia through its Adria pipeline, which serves as an alternative route. Pipeline operator Janaf JANF.ZA said on Wednesday a cargo of non-Russian crude was being unloaded for Hungarian refiner MOL Group MOLB.BU, while seven more were due to arrive by April.

"Croatia is here as a neighbour, partner and friend to ensure the energy security and smooth functioning of the economies of both Hungary and Slovakia," Plenkovic was quoted as saying by local state Hina news agency on Thursday.

Plenkovic said the Adria pipeline can transport up to 15 million tonnes of oil a year - enough to fully meet the needs of both Hungary and Slovakia.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)

