Watch – What the budget means for your wallet

In this episode of The Readiness Report, Redi Tlhabi sits down with economist and director of Inani Strategies Xhanti Payi to unpack what the national budget really means for ordinary families. From food prices and interest rates to service delivery and the decision to hold back further VAT increases, the conversation cuts through the policy jargon to focus on our realities.

26 Feb
Hosted by: Redi Tlhabi
Guest: Economist and Director of Inani Strategies Xhanti Payi
Edited by: Joel Seboa
Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa
Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

