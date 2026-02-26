After being vocally backed by his captain Aiden Markram before the Proteas’ crucial 2026 T20 World Cup Super Eights match, Kagiso Rabada finally played a starring role as the South Africans claimed a comprehensive nine-wicket win over West Indies.

The Proteas' main strike bowler put some patchy performances behind him to claim two for 22 in his four overs, which restricted the West Indies to 176 on a good batting pitch.

“He’s been leading from the front, as he’s always done. It doesn’t always reflect in the numbers and performance. But behind closed doors, he’s putting a lot of love into the team and sharing a lot of information with the guys,” said Markram of Rabada.

Following this monologue, Rabada went to take two wickets in the third over after replacing Keshav Maharaj.

Kagiso Rabada finally looked like his old self as he took two wickets to help South Africa beat the West Indies in their 2026 T20 World Cup Super Eights clash. (Photo: Emily Barker / Getty Images)

Rabada's efforts set the tone and Markram led from the front with the bat, walloping an unbeaten 82 to win by nine wickets with 23 balls to spare. It was as comprehensive as it gets at this stage of the tournament.

Despite victory, and their win over India a few days ago, the Proteas were still not mathematically guaranteed a semi-final berth, although they are all but there.

Unlike the match against India, Proteas captain and part-time spinner Markram did not take the new ball himself. Instead, he handed it to the Proteas’ premier spinner, Maharaj, to continue the unorthodox option of the Proteas opening with spin.

However, after Maharaj went for 17 runs in that opening over, Markram quickly switched tactics and brought in Rabada. It proved a stroke of genius from the South Africans as Rabada showcased his quality with two wickets in his opening over.

The Proteas put on another great show at the 2026 T20 World Cup to remain unbeaten as Kagiso Rabada and his fellow bowlers starred to cripple the West Indies’ batting lineup. (Photo: Prakash Singh / Getty Images)

He claimed the crucial wickets of Windies dangerman Shimron Hetmyer (who scored a 34-ball 85 as his country crushed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their previous match), as well as West Indies skipper Shai Hope.

With the fall of these wickets, the two-time T20 World Cup champions were reduced to 31 for two.

Lungi Ngidi rolls on

While Rabada’s well-documented quality has not been matched by his numbers at this tournament, Lungi Ngidi continued his sensational form. The seamer, who is close friends with Rabada, helped his mate tear apart the West Indies top order.

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is on fire at the 2026 T2O World Cup and has now taken 11 wickets in the tournament to date. (Photo: Prakash Singh / Getty Images)

Ngidi, who came into this particular contest as one of the Proteas’ most dangerous bowlers – boasting eight wickets in the Sri Lanka and India co-hosted tournament – added three more to his haul. Ngidi claimed the scalps of opener Brandon King (21 off 11), Rovman Powell and all-rounder Roston Chase. This took his overall tally for the tournament to 11.

Aiding Rabada and Ngidi’s charge against a Windies batting lineup that scored more than 250 runs against an in-form Zimbabwe team was the high-flying Corbin Bosch. The 31-year-old finished the match with figures of two for 31.

Corbin Bosch has stepped up for the Proteas at the ongoing T20 World Cup. He added two more wickets as his team beat the West Indies in Ahmedabad on 26 February 2026. (Photo: Prakash Singh / Getty Images)

Bosch has been vital for the Proteas with ball in hand, with his latest performance propelling him to nine wickets at the tournament. He has managed to take at least one wicket in every match he has played during this tournament so far.

Bowl first, bat best

As was the case against India, the Proteas won the toss. But this time around, as opposed to batting first, captain Markram chose to chase as the South Africans opted to bowl first. There were no personnel changes for the Proteas on the back of their massive win over India on 22 February.

“We’ve been lucky to have played a few games here now, although each wicket has been different from the other. In the game we played against India, it was completely different to what it is today. But you must still be able to execute, whatever the conditions give you. So far, the boys have done that nicely,” Markram said.

Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock propelled the Proteas to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over the West Indies in their 2026 T20 World Cup Super Eights match. (Photo: Prakash Singh / Getty Images)

After the Proteas bowlers had damaged the Windies’ bowling lineup, it was the turn of the batters to shine. Markram and his fellow opener Quinton de Kock hogged the spotlight with a 95-run stand. But De Kock was dismissed by Chase when he was just three runs short of a half-century.

Markram suffered no such fate as he put on a proper captain’s knock of 82 off 46 balls to propel the Proteas to another victory in the World Cup. Ryan Rickelton cameoed with a 28-ball 45.

With the comfortable victory against the West Indies, the South Africans maintained their unbeaten streak in the ongoing World Cup, while extending their overall T20 World Cup run against the Windies to five victories from six matches. DM