'I refute the allegations' — Ekurhuleni HR boss denies protecting Mkhwanazi

The searing evidence presented by Linda Gxasheka, the suspended head of human resources at the City of Ekurhuleni, suggests the rot in the metro runs deep. Had recommendations for disciplinary action been properly forwarded to the metro’s council, there may have been no need for officials to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Gxasheka appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 26 February, where she denied allegations that she had usurped the powers of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) chief Jabulani Mapiyeye.

She also rejected what has emerged as a critical allegation – that she played a role in shielding suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action –maintaining that her conduct remained within the bounds of her administrative authority.

Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on 3 December 2025. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

In December 2025, the City of Ekurhuleni placed Gxasheka on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

Mhkwanazi’s suspension on 11 November 2025, followed recommendations arising from an internal audit, amid serious allegations emerging from the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

On Thursday, Gxasheka was given the opportunity to state her position before the commission, where she categorically denied all allegations against her.

She stated: “I refute the allegations that I supported or participated in the usurpation of powers.”

Gxasheka was allowed to read her statement, elaborate on it without being grilled by evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC and the panel of commissioners.

However, proceedings are expected to intensify on Friday, as Chaskalson and the commissioners rigorously test the credibility and consistency of her testimony – a process that may either substantiate her account or reveal material inconsistencies before the commission.

The allegations against Mkhwanazi strike at the underbelly of dysfunction within the City of Ekurhuleni – exposing what critics describe as entrenched failures of accountability and oversight at the highest levels.

The role of Gxasheka in the Mkhwanazi debacle is that she allegedly:

In her capacity as HR head, unlawfully interfered in a disciplinary process that was instituted against Mkhwanazi in 2023 concerning the fraudulent registration of seven vehicles related to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala;

Lifted the suspension of Mhkwanazi under the direction of Dr Imogen Mashazi; and

Directed Mkhwanazi to not accept receipt of the charge sheet when an arrangement was made to serve it upon him.

Mkhwanazi remains at the centre of the mess within the EMPD, facing links to a murder case and accused of running a rogue unit allegedly involved in extortion, kidnapping, theft and truck hijackings. More importantly, Mkhwanazi negotiated an unlawful memorandum of understanding between the EMPD and attempted-murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, CAT VIP Protection Services. His suspension in November comes years after calls for his removal.

Officials were scared of Mkhwanazi

Gxasheka’s account suggests that Mkhwanazi was regarded as a powerful figure within the organisation.

The attempt in 2023 to suspend Mkhwanazi appears to have gathered momentum when former Ekurhuleni divisional head, Xolani Nciza, requested a meeting in the City Manager’s boardroom with Mapiyeye and Gxasheka to discuss the matter — an indication that the issue had escalated to senior leadership level within the City of Ekurhuleni.

“During the conversation, Nciza said we are in a war. The conversation changed very quickly and focused on how dangerous Mkhwanazi is and how Mapiyeye was scared of him. Mapiyeye has told us he had his VIP protectors install cameras at his house,” she said.

What Mapiyeye is alleged to have failed to do is adequately consider or address the security concerns of Nciza and Gxasheka at the time – a lapse that, if substantiated, could point to serious shortcomings in leadership oversight within the City of Ekurhuleni.

According to her testimony before the Madlanga Commission, Gxasheka said in the boardroom meeting: “Chief, I’m a woman. If you don’t care about my safety, can you take care of my small baby?”

Gxasheka told the commission she was overcome by fear during the meeting and initially left without signing the suspension letter. She later received a call from Mapiyeye instructing her to sign the suspension and ensure it was professionally processed. She ultimately signed the notice to suspend Mkhwanazi.

However, the disciplinary process did not proceed without interruption. Mashazi, then the city manager, reportedly convened a meeting seeking clarity on delays. Nciza’s feedback was that, with the arrest of Mkhwanazi by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) believed to be imminent, a decision had been taken to pause the internal process.

The charge sheet was emailed to Mkhwanazi on 15 June 2023. Five days later, on 20 June 2023, Mapiyeye sent a letter lifting the suspension and indicating that Mkhwanazi would be redeployed to the by-laws department once reinstated.

Gxasheka maintained that Mapiyeye’s lifting of the suspension carried no explicit conditions regarding Mkhwanazi’s alternative placement. A further letter dated 21 June 2023 cited collective agreement provisions, indicating that if the charges were to proceed, the charge sheet had to be served the following day. Correspondence was reportedly sent to suspended advocate Khemraj “Kemi” Behari and Gxasheka about this.

In a statement dated 21 June 2023, Nciza referred to discussions between Mapiyeye, Mashazi and Behari, who allegedly advised that there was no case against Mkhwanazi. Mapiyeye subsequently instructed that the internal matter be withdrawn. By 22 June 2023, Gxasheka said she was informed that the internal investigation had been formally withdrawn.

Gxasheka is expected to face cross-examination on Friday, where the sequence of events is likely to come under renewed scrutiny. DM