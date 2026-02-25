Daily Maverick
US Rep. Al Green escorted from House chamber during Trump speech

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green on Tuesday was escorted out of the House of Representatives chamber at the start of President Trump's State of the Union address, after he held high a protest sign.

Reuters
By Reuters
25 Feb
US President Trump delivers State of the Union address to Congress epa12775022 US Democratic Representative from Texas Al Green holds a sign that says 'Black People Aren?t Apes!' prior to US President Donald Trump?s State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the House of Representatives chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 24 February 2026. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

As Trump entered the House chamber, Green, a Texas Democrat, unfurled a white sign that read: "Black people aren't apes." This is a reference to a social media video posted earlier this month by Trump that included a clip depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. The White House eventually took down the video and Trump said a staffer posted the video.

Green was the lawmaker who shouted at Trump during his address to Congress last year.

(Reporting by Bo Erickson and Richard Cowan; editing by Scott Malone)

