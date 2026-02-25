US Rep. Al Green escorted from House chamber during Trump speech

As Trump entered the House chamber, Green, a Texas Democrat, unfurled a white sign that read: "Black people aren't apes." This is a reference to a social media video posted earlier this month by Trump that included a clip depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. The White House eventually took down the video and Trump said a staffer posted the video.

Green was the lawmaker who shouted at Trump during his address to Congress last year.

(Reporting by Bo Erickson and Richard Cowan; editing by Scott Malone)