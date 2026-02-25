Somerset West’s most anticipated residential release launches 18 March 2026

The Charles positioned within the landscaped grounds of the Lord Charles Estate, with views towards the Helderberg Mountains.

The Helderberg basin - encompassing Somerset West, Strand and Gordon’s Bay - has emerged as one of the region’s consistent performers. Against this stunning backdrop, a new residential development is set to launch within the established Lord Charles Estate in Somerset West.

Known as The Charles, the project will release its first phase of luxury apartments on 18 March 2026. Positioned on the corner of Main Road and Broadwalk Boulevard, the development introduces a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as a limited bespoke penthouse collection.

One-bedroom residence at The Charles, combining open-plan living with integrated joinery and elevated views towards the Helderberg.

Phase one: 178 luxury apartments

The first phase of The Charles comprises 178 apartments, offering a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, alongside a limited penthouse collection. Pricing ranges from R2.1 million to R7.3 million, with penthouse residences priced from R25 million.

Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bed Apartments

Priced from R2,1 - 7,3 million (EUR 108,000 - 388,000)

Bespoke Penthouses from R25 million (EUR 1,325,000)

Sales Launch Online 18 March 2026 at 1 pm

R200,000 Early Investor Discount

Corner of Main Road & Broadwalk Blvd, Somerset West

Studios priced from R2 million (EUR 108,000) and one-bedroom units priced from R2,55 milion (EUR 135,000) include a dedicated parking bay, while two bedroom apartments, priced from R4.65 million (EUR 246,000), and three-bedroom apartments, priced from R6.85 million (EUR 362,000), include two parking bays. Storerooms are incorporated into all three-bedroom units, penthouses and select two-bedroom layouts.

Interior finishes reflect a restrained contemporary approach. Wood-grain flooring, integrated cabinetry and soft neutral palettes define the aesthetic, with air conditioning included in the main bedroom and living areas as standard.

The penthouse residences, priced from R25 million (EUR 1,325,000), are positioned on the upper level of the development, oriented to capture elevated views across False Bay and the surrounding mountain ranges. Each penthouse includes three parking bays and expansive terraces with private pools. Buyers will have the opportunity to collaborate with the architectural team on selected layout refinements within these units.

Sales launch online on 18 March 2026, with a R200,000 early investor benefit available to registered purchasers.

Visit the website to learn more

Outdoor leisure facilities within the broader Lord Charles Estate setting.

A world at your doorstep

Life at The Charles begins the moment you arrive. Positioned within the established Lord Charles Hotel estate, residents enjoy access to a curated collection of high-end amenities designed for relaxation and connection, all surrounded by beautifully maintained landscaped gardens.

● Reception concierge

● An indoor gym

● Resort-style swimming pool

● Residents’ clubhouse and lounge

● 24-hour manned security

● Biometric access control and CCTV monitoring

● Secure parking

● Access to St Andrews Pub, La Vigna Restaurant and the Lord Charles Spa

Somerset West’s strategic position

Somerset West occupies a distinctive position within the Western Cape’s property landscape. Located between the Winelands and the coast, the town offers proximity to Stellenbosch, Strand Beach and Cape Town International Airport, while maintaining access to established suburban infrastructure.

The Charles is situated close to Waterstone Village Shopping Centre, Erinvale Golf Estate, Lourensford Wine Estate and Vergelegen Mediclinic, among other amenities. The broader Helderberg area has increasingly attracted buyers seeking lower-density residential environments supported by security and managed services.

Estate-based developments have, in recent years, proven attractive to both primary homeowners and investors seeking long-term rental stability in areas outside of Cape Town’s CBD.

Investment considerations

The development is being sold VAT-inclusive, meaning no transfer duty is payable — a factor that can materially reduce upfront acquisition costs when compared to traditional resales.

Registered buyers will receive a R200,000 early investor benefit. Units may also qualify for Section 13sex tax allowances, subject to individual tax advice and eligibility criteria. For certain investors, this may provide an additional incentive when assessing rental returns and long-term holding strategies.

As with many new developments in the Western Cape, interest is expected from a combination of local owner-occupiers, semigration buyers and rental investors.

Twilight in the central courtyard at The Charles, where palms frame the communal pool and outdoor living spaces.

Development team and delivery timeline

The Charles is being developed through a joint venture between UNIR Projects, IGUAL Property Group and 181 DevCo, in partnership with GLH Architects. The development team brings experience across residential, mixed-use and hospitality projects within the Western Cape.

As estate-led living continues to gain traction in established suburban nodes, projects such as The Charles reflect a broader evolution in how residential environments are structured - prioritising security, managed amenities and proximity to lifestyle infrastructure, while maintaining access to the wider regional economy.

Sales launch online on 18 March 2026. Completion of the development projected for the third quarter of 2028. DM

Visit the website to sign up















