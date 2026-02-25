Daily Maverick
Norway's King Harald taken to hospital in Spain

OSLO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald, 89, was taken to hospital on Tuesday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, suffering from an infection and dehydration, the royal palace said in a statement.

The king, who was on a private holiday with his wife Queen Sonja, was reported to be in good condition, the palace said.

Harald, Europe's oldest living monarch, has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991.

"I wish our king a speedy recovery," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK while on a visit to Ukraine.

The king's personal physician will travel to Tenerife to assist the local health service, the palace said.

Harald was hospitalised in 2024 for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia, and received a temporary pacemaker at a hospital there. He was later transferred to Norway where a permanent device was implanted.


(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

