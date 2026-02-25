“Miller time” is a phrase cricket fans around the world are familiar with. For South African followers of cricket, it means batter David Miller is at his belligerent best with willow in hand. For opposition supporters it represents a nightmare that they can’t help but admire, even as Miller batters their team’s bowlers all over the park.

This was the case as the Proteas commenced the second phase of their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 76-run victory over India on Sunday, 22 February. The South Africans could have not asked for a better start to their Super Eights campaign, which is essentially the quarterfinal phase – but maintaining the group stage format of a mini-league.

Killer Miller

Against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Miller was at the peak of his powers as he took the Indian bowling attack to task with 90,000 spectators watching. The 36-year-old scored a 35-ball 63 to dig the Proteas out of the hole they found themselves in after Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah damaged SA’s top-order.

David Miller says he just wants to help South African cricket prosper, using his experience and talent. (Photo: MB Media / Getty Images)

Miller and fellow middle-order heavy hitter Dewald Brevis put on an important 97-run partnership to help the South Africans salvage their innings. Prior to his dismissal, Miller also spent a couple of overs batting alongside another Proteas big striker of the ball, Tristan Stubbs.

When “Killer Miller” was eventually dislodged by T20 World Cup co-hosts India, Stubbs took the baton with an unbeaten 44 to guide SA to a decent tally of 187. The Proteas’ bowling attack went on to easily defend this total as they ousted the Indian batters for just 111 to silence the home crowd in Ahmedabad.

“Batting in the middle order does allow for opportunities if the team is down. Because generally in T20s you don’t get to bat for too long. So, I enjoy [digging the team out of predicaments],” said Miller after the India match.

“Obviously we don’t want to be in trouble, but I do find the positive out of it and it allows me to make a play,” Miller said. “So, it’s really cool to be able to put in a performance like that. But it’s a team effort.

“I’ve been playing the game for a while now, and when there’s high-pressure moments in front of a big audience [like against India], it’s about making sure that you really stick to the simple things and the basics and do that really well,” he said.

“My intent always has to be up, making sure that I have limited movements when the ball is bowled. So, I’m nice and still. I focus on my breathing and running hard. All those simple things that are clichés… In the heat of battle, those are the things that I cling to,” the 36-year-old batter added.

“Being a cricketer is a game of risks. You are going to fail. So, it’s about playing to your terms.”

David Miller made his Proteas debut almost 16 years ago, and he has grown steadily ever since. (Photo: Prakash Singh / Getty Images)

Proteas’ T20 best

Having made his international debut as a highly rated youngster in 2010, some feel that Miller has not clocked his full potential on the cricket field. A combination of persistent injury issues and dips in form have slowed down the gifted batter. In 2025 Miller only managed three T20 appearances for the Proteas due to a persistent hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, this adversity has shaped Miller into one of SA’s best ever T20 players, even though it has hindered his ability to become one of the all-time greats.

As of 2026, he has more than 2,700 runs for SA in the shortest international format. He is just a couple of great innings away from joining compatriot Quinton de Kock as on of just two Proteas batters with 3,000 T20 runs on the international stage.

David Miller is quickly closing in on 3,000 T20 runs for the Proteas. (Photo: Prakash Singh / Getty Images)

‘More than anything, I just want to represent my country as best as I can. I’ve been working really hard, I’ve been frustrated and I’ve learnt a lot over the last couple of months [while injured],” said Miller.

“I bring experience to this team. But calmness as well. I feel like I need to give back wherever I can. There’s a couple of younger guys in the squad. So, it’s about making sure that they feel as comfortable as possible.”

Miller the mentor

One of those younger players who look up to Miller in the Proteas team is Stubbs. The 25-year-old says it’s an honour to play with Miller.

“I love batting with Dave. I watched him in my junior years and tried to mould my game around his game; the way he plays at the back end. He provides a lot of experience to lean on when you’re out there in the middle,” Stubbs said.

“Dave and I think so much alike about the game, about roles [in the team] – which are similar. I’ve chewed his ear off over the years [asking for advice]. I love the way he goes about his batting and we speak a lot about batsmanship. It’s been great over the years to learn from him.”

Tristan Stubbs is major fan of his Proteas teammate David Miller and says he has learnt a lot from him over the years. (Photo: MB Media / Getty Images)

After the team’s statement victory over India, the Proteas shift their attention to the West Indies. The two teams played against each other in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, with SS securing a 2-1 series win over the two-time T20 World Cup champions.

“They are a really good batting side. We saw in the series we played against them [before the World Cup] that they posted massive scores, and their batters are in good form. So they bring that challenge, alongside a bowling attack that’s doing really well,” Stubbs said.

Although the Proteas will draw from the positive experience a few weeks ago, the World Cup is a totally different prospect and the Windies will test the unbeaten South Africans during their clash on Thursday, 26 February. It begins at 11.30am South African time. DM