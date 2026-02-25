BUDGET 2026 LIVE
No major personal tax hikes expected amid 2% growth forecast by 2028
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his Budget speech with a big order of business to cap SA’s debt levels at 77.9% of gross domestic product (GDP).
Minister Enoch Godongwana at the media briefing ahead of the national Budget speech at the Imbizo Media Centre on February 25, 2026 in Cape Town. The Budget speech provides an overview of the economy of the previous and current years and gives budget estimates for the next financial year. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)