Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Sponsored Content

SPONSORED CONTENT

Budget Speech 2026: What’s at stake?

South Africa’s 2026 Budget arrives at a pivotal moment.

Investec
By Investec
25 Feb
Minister of finance, Mr. Enoch Godongwana. Minister of finance, Mr. Enoch Godongwana.

Debt is hovering near 78% of GDP. Growth is forecast at just 1.5%. Debt-servicing costs absorb around 5% of GDP. And yet, bond yields have fallen, sentiment has improved and S&P maintains a positive outlook.

Is this genuine fiscal stabilisation or simply a window of opportunity?

In the latest episode of No Ordinary Wednesday, Jeremy Maggs sits down with Investec’s Chief Economist Annabel Bishop and Treasury Economist Tertia Jacobs to unpack:

  • Whether debt has truly peaked
  • How meaningful the commodity revenue windfall is
  • The risk of further “stealth” tax pressure on households
  • Municipal reform and infrastructure momentum
  • What it would take to secure a credit-rating upgrade

Episodes on listening apps


Apple


Spotify

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...