Debt is hovering near 78% of GDP. Growth is forecast at just 1.5%. Debt-servicing costs absorb around 5% of GDP. And yet, bond yields have fallen, sentiment has improved and S&P maintains a positive outlook.

Is this genuine fiscal stabilisation or simply a window of opportunity?

In the latest episode of No Ordinary Wednesday, Jeremy Maggs sits down with Investec’s Chief Economist Annabel Bishop and Treasury Economist Tertia Jacobs to unpack:

Whether debt has truly peaked

How meaningful the commodity revenue windfall is

The risk of further “stealth” tax pressure on households

Municipal reform and infrastructure momentum

What it would take to secure a credit-rating upgrade

