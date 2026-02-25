Bomb threat against Australia PM linked to banned Chinese dance group

Albanese was evacuated from his residence in Canberra late on Tuesday following the threat, and returned a few hours later after nothing suspicious was found.

Police said there was no ongoing risk.

The bomb scare was among several emails threatening Albanese sent to a representative of Shen Yun, a classical Chinese dance troupe banned in China that is due to perform in Australia this month, a spokesperson for the group said in a statement.

The email sent to the group's local organisers and originally written in Chinese, claimed that explosives had been placed around Albanese's residence, and would detonate if the group performed in the country.

"If you insist on proceeding with the performance, then the prime minister's residence will be reduced to a blood-soaked ruin," read one of the emails, seen by Reuters and dated Sunday.

The group reported the threats to Australian national security and law enforcement authorities, the spokesperson said.

"We appreciate the steps taken to ensure public safety and to protect elected officials, including the prime minister."

Police declined to comment on the source of the threat.

"I think it's just a reminder, take every opportunity to tell people, turn the heat down for goodness sake," Albanese said at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"We can't take these things for granted."

Earlier on Wednesday, Albanese posted a photo on Instagram of his dog standing by a door at The Lodge, his official residence in Canberra, with a caption thanking police for their work.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Saad Sayeed and Kate Mayberry)