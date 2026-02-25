BUDGET 2026
Your budget survival guide — what the changes mean for your pocket
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered rare relief for taxpayers by adjusting personal income tax brackets and medical tax credits in line with inflation, easing the sting of bracket creep after two frozen years. But higher fuel levies and inflation-linked increases to alcohol and tobacco taxes will take some shine off the otherwise ‘good news’ Budget.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced inflation-linked tax relief for households, alongside fuel levy and sin tax increases in the latest Budget. (Photo: Freepik)