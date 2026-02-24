US imposes cyber-related sanctions on Russian, UAE individuals and entities

In a corresponding move, the U.S. Department of State said one of the individuals and the two of the entities hit with sanctions were also designated under the "Protecting American Intellectual Property Act (PAIPA) in connection with theft of trade secrets from U.S. persons."

The sanctions are related to a U.S. investigation into a former executive of a government contractor for selling trade secrets to a buyer in Russia - one of the entities hit with sanctions -for $1.3 million.





