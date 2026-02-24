Daily Maverick
US imposes cyber-related sanctions on Russian, UAE individuals and entities

The entities and people were targeted "for their acquisition and distribution of cyber tools harmful to U.S. national security," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Reuters
By Reuters
24 Feb
(Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images) Cyber Security Concerns In The Global Wake of Hacking Threat

In a corresponding move, the U.S. Department of State said one of the individuals and the two of the entities hit with sanctions were also designated under the "Protecting American Intellectual Property Act (PAIPA) in connection with theft of trade secrets from U.S. persons."

The sanctions are related to a U.S. investigation into a former executive of a government contractor for selling trade secrets to a buyer in Russia - one of the entities hit with sanctions -for $1.3 million.


