Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

An Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit market in the central province of Isfahan on Tuesday, killing the pilot, co-pilot and two merchants, state media reported.

Reuters
By Reuters
24 Feb
A handout photo made available by the Iranian army shows Iranian and Russian soldiers during a joint naval exercise in Sea of Oman, southern Iran, 19 February 2026. Iran and Russia hold join military drill in the Sea of Oman. EPA/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES A handout photo made available by the Iranian army shows Iranian and Russian soldiers during a joint naval exercise in Sea of Oman, southern Iran, 19 February 2026. Iran and Russia hold join military drill in the Sea of Oman. EPA/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The helicopter came down in the city of Dorcheh, causing a fire that was put out by emergency services, the reports added.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and lacking original spare parts for maintenance.

Last week, a U.S.-built F-4 fighter belonging to Iran's regular air force crashed in the western province of Hamadan, killing one pilot during a training flight.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

