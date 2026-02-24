Changing his tune — new US ambassador expresses optimism about US-SA relations

The new US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, was upbeat about better relations with South Africa in his first public remarks since arriving in the country.

He was markedly more positive than he had been during his confirmation hearings before the US Senate in October, when he focused heavily on President Donald Trump’s many grievances against South Africa.

The US embassy in Pretoria conveyed Bozell’s first message to South Africa in a “welcome” video that it released a day after Bozell had handed a copy of his letter of credentials to Dirco’s acting chief of protocol, Clayson Monyela. Doing so made Bozell’s appointment official.

Sitting next to his wife, Norma, Bozell, a conservative commentator and member of one of the US’s most famous conservative families, said, “It’s an honour of a lifetime to represent the United States as ambassador to the Republic of South Africa.

“My journey has been shaped by a profound love of family and an unwavering belief in America’s purpose in the world. Throughout my life, I’ve believed in the promise of American exceptionalism, not as a slogan, but as a responsibility.

“It is the conviction that when the United States leads with clarity, principle, innovation and optimism, we create the conditions for others to rise as well. And when American exceptionalism helps advance South African exceptionalism, diplomacy triumphs. That belief will guide everything I do in South Africa.

“I aim to build a partnership that elevates our shared values, strengthens the ties between our peoples, and turns possibility into progress. I look forward to working with South African leaders, innovators, and communities to amplify what is best in both our nations, our resilience, our creativity, and our spirit of opportunity.

“Ours is a relationship rooted in history, shared democratic ideals, and deepening economic and cultural ties. More than 500 American companies are proudly invested in South Africa’s growth.

“Thousands of Americans live and work here, drawn by this country’s energy and potential.

“We face challenges, yes, and some are serious. But strong relationships are built not on the weight of those challenges, but on the power of shared purpose. I believe our two countries stand at a moment of promise where cooperation can unlock tremendous growth, stability, and expanded opportunity.

“We will work constructively where our interests align and where our common values, freedom, fairness, and the rule of law light the path ahead.”

Strong contrast

Though such sentiments are, in a sense, diplomatic boilerplate, they contrast strongly with his remarks during his confirmation hearings before the US Senate in October last year.

“The president has expressed serious concerns about South Africa that, for too long, have been unaddressed,” he said then.

“When people and businesses in South Africa believe their private property rights are at risk, when many South Africans feel unsafe in their homes, when rampant corruption and unfair business practices hold back the South African economy, and when South African politicians greet as friends those who seek to destabilise the world’s peace and security, then common ground between our two countries feels harder to find.”

Bozell said then that he would communicate US objections ”to South Africa’s geostrategic rift from non-alignment toward our competitors, including Russia, China and Iran”.

He would press South Africa to end proceedings against Israel (for alleged genocide in Gaza); advance Trump’s invitation to Afrikaners “who wish to flee unjust racial discrimination”; and explore how to support the South African government “in making sure all South Africans can thrive free from the threat of violence”.

He would also support Trump’s call for the SA government to rescind expropriation of private property without compensation and advocate “fair trade practices and reduce barriers that will level the playing field for US companies…”

He would also pursue a critical minerals deal that would allow South Africa to process and enrich its own minerals — by contrast with China, he said, which was simply extracting and exporting the raw minerals.

In Tuesday’s video, Norma Bozell also introduced herself, saying, “ We are grateful for this opportunity and excited to get to know the people and communities that make this country so extraordinary.” DM