Budget Speech 2026: What’s at stake?

Debt is hovering near 78% of GDP. Growth is forecast at just 1.5%. Debt-servicing costs absorb around 5% of GDP. And yet, bond yields have fallen, sentiment has improved and S&P maintains a positive outlook.
Is this genuine fiscal stabilisation or simply a window of opportunity?
In the latest episode of No Ordinary Wednesday, Jeremy Maggs sits down with Investec’s Chief Economist Annabel Bishop and Treasury Economist Tertia Jacobs to unpack:
- Whether debt has truly peaked
- How meaningful the commodity revenue windfall is
- The risk of further “stealth” tax pressure on households
- Municipal reform and infrastructure momentum
- What it would take to secure a credit-rating upgrade
