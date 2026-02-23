Daily Maverick
Trump Organization signs deal for first Australian skyscraper

The Trump Organization has signed a deal to build its first tower in Australia, in a project worth A$1.5 billion ($1.06 billion) that developers say will become the country’s tallest building.

Reuters
By Reuters
23 Feb
Trump Tower after demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace occupied the atrium of the building, calling for the release of Mahmoud Khalil, in New York, New York, USA, 13 March 2025. Police said they arrested 98 people on various charges, including trespassing, obstruction and resisting arrest. EPA/SARAH YENESEL Trump Tower after demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace occupied the atrium of the building, calling for the release of Mahmoud Khalil, in New York, New York, USA, 13 March 2025. Police said they arrested 98 people on various charges, including trespassing, obstruction and resisting arrest. EPA/SARAH YENESEL

The 91-storey skyscraper is planned for the Gold Coast, a popular seaside destination in Australia’s Queensland state.

It will include a "six-star resort-hotel", 270 apartments, shops, a beach club and a swimming pool, local property developer Altus Property Group said in a statement.

"Australia’s tallest building will be a Trump Tower, right in the middle of Surfers Paradise – it’s great for Queensland tourism, and fantastic for Australia," the company said.

"It won’t have a Four Seasons or Ritz Carlton brand above the front door, but it will say ‘Trump’. And that means it is a no-expense-spared, highest-possible-quality building – the best in the world."

The Trump Hotels website said the project marked the first time the brand was being used for a hotel in Australia.

"Set to become Australia’s tallest tower, this landmark address redefines beachfront sophistication with world-class amenities, iconic design, and uninterrupted Gold Coast views," it said.

Altus CEO David Young said he had been pursuing the development for nearly 20 years, cold-calling Ivanka Trump in 2007 to pitch a Trump resort as "Australia’s finest tourism property".

Young said the final agreement was signed with the Trump Organization at the Mar-a-Lago resort on February 14. The company was now "deeply into a process of design, engineering, construction and fit-out".

He said the building would be Australian-owned and Australian-built in line with the Trump company’s design requirements.

Prices for the tower's apartments were likely to start at A$5 million, he said.

($1 = 1.4130 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Ediitng by Kate Mayberry)

