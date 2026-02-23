Daily Maverick
In pictures: Elegance and restraint on the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet

Held at Royal Festival Hall on 22 February 2026, the EE BAFTA Film Awards' top honours, including Best Film and leading acting awards, signalled a shift toward intimate, character-driven narratives over franchise spectacle. One Battle After Another won Best Film.

23 Feb
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals Emma Stone attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Alicia Vikander attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)


2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Erin Doherty attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Sadie Sink attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Rose Byrne attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Monica Bellucci attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Archie Madekwe, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Stormzy attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Gillian Anderson attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Taaha Shah attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Sheila Atim attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Chase Infiniti attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Aimee Lou Wood attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Jessie Buckley attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Timothée Chalamet attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Alan Cumming attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Milly Alcock attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Posy Sterling attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Kate Hudson attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Rei Ami, EJAE, Audrey Nuna attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Chloé Zhao attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Kerry Washington attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Benicio Del Toro attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Glenn Close attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Beachler attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Maura Higgins attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)


