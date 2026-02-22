States of play: US league is a viable option for South African soccer players

South Africa’s history with the US Major League Soccer (MLS) is a storied one that dates to the 1990s, when the league was formed. Most recently, two promising South African players, Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates and Puso Dithejane from TS ­Galaxy, added their names to this history after signing with Chicago Fire.

They join compatriots such as Doctor Khumalo, Shaun Bartlett and Nkosinathi Nhleko in taking their professional soccer careers to the US. This trio was part of the MLS in its infancy.

Former Maritzburg United attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane is currently the biggest success story of an active South African player who made the switch from South Africa’s top flight to the MLS. The 25-year-old has established himself as a firm favourite at his club, Minnesota United, having joined in January 2022, and he has made more than 100 match appearances for the team.

Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane (centre) in action against Austin FC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. (Photo: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images)

MLS leap of faith

However, Hlongwane has been overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during that time. The winger last played for his country in 2023.

It was always a risky move, with Broos not shy to voice his dislike of

the MLS.

Broos pulls no punches when he expresses his opinions. His belief is that if South African soccer wishes to improve and reach the levels of countries such as Morocco, Ivory Coast and Cameroon, the leagues that the best players in South Africa should be eyeing are in Europe.

During his five years in South Africa as Bafana Bafana coach Broos has depended on mostly locally based players. One of his self-set mandates has been to ensure that he leaves the country with the players being exposed to the European market.

But this has not been easy, despite South Africa previously producing stars that shone in Europe, such as Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar. Of the current generation, Burnley striker Lyle Foster is flying the South African flag highest.

On talent alone, new Chicago Fire recruit Mbokazi is on a similar level to the aforementioned South African soccer legends. However, he still has some way to play to reach the impact levels achieved by McCarthy and Pienaar during their decorated careers.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during an Africa Cup of Nations match. He is not a fan of the US’s Major League Soccer. (Photo: Gallo Images / Zamani Makautsi)

Career growth and generational wealth

According to Broos, the MLS was the wrong route to take in this regard. In December 2025, the Belgian, who rates Mbokazi highly, said: “What is he going to do in Chicago? It’s not even a top team in America. But I know what happened. That little woman who’s his agent [Basia Michaels] and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing. It’s how much they can get.”

Speaking recently on the Behind the Boot with SuperJourno podcast, Michaels defended the decision she and her client made to make the move to the MLS. She said that despite Mbokazi’s potential, no tangible offers had come from the European leagues. The ones that did come were not at the level they believed he was worth, so they opted for the MLS.

“There’s this hype of, ‘he deserves to play in Europe’. No one is saying he doesn’t deserve to play in Europe. There’s no question… that Mbokazi is a generational talent. But show me the offer [from Europe],” Michaels said.

Michaels shared an anecdote about an encounter with the staff of a certain South African airport when she was travelling back from the US with Mbokazi. At that time, his departure from Pirates had yet to be an­nounced publicly.

Michaels said those staff mem­­bers told Mbokazi that they hoped reports of him heading to the MLS were not true, because he deserved better.

“At the age of 20, you’re making a life-­changing decision, for yourself and your family. And now millions of South Africans have the ability to weigh in on it and tell you what to do. Where someone else works, whether they are a boilermaker or they fix cars, they don’t wait for the ratification of 60 million South Africans. Why does Mbokazi have to do that?” she asked.

“We don’t know people’s lives and where they come from, for them to make the decisions they make. That’s the most important thing, the fact that you have to live with the choices made to feed your family and break generational curses, to create wealth for your family… How do you make that decision if you have to please millions of people? It’s impossible.”

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (left) has left his comfort zone at Orlando Pirates to test himself in the US. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

The bigger picture

Just like a number of South African soccer players, Hluhluwe-born Mbokazi does not come from a privileged background. So the opportunity to earn more – while growing as a footballer and a person – would have been priceless. Of course, the hope would be that he continues his upward trajectory in the US, with a move to Europe being the ultimate goal.

Veteran South African agent Mike Makaab, CEO of Prosport International, broke it down. He compared the MLS to the Saudi Pro League, saying that both leagues initially deployed a modus operandi of recruiting well-established names in soccer to boost the profiles of the respective leagues. However, he noted that now the recruitment strategy in both leagues is shifting.

“I’ve seen a shift in recent times from both leagues in that now there is a tendency to sign younger players. They seem to do this with the intention of them experiencing soccer at a very good level, with the hope that they move from there to the bigger leagues in Europe,” Makaab told Daily Maverick.

“Soccer is a short career. So [as a player] you have to ask yourself if you want to secure your future financially, especially if you’re still young. Then if you have an outstanding period in the MLS, why should you not be up for a move into Europe?” he added.

“If you don’t have an extraordinary period and remain in the MLS, then at least you’ve secured your financial future. All of these things have to be taken into account before a move is made. It’s incredibly easy to sit on the outside and criticise…”

Despite the political climate and the US’s stringent immigration laws, Michaels said the only difficulty in the deal was the two teams agreeing on a fee, as well as ensuring that Mbokazi is taken care of off the field. Other than that, Michaels said the deal was seamless.

Seeing one of the most talented youngsters in the South African soccer pool take the MLS leap may just be a catalyst for Mbokazi’s peers to consider pursuing careers in that league as well. Especially if offers from Europe remain rare. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.



