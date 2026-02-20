Soul, sushi and survival: Navigating Joburg’s culture and water crisis

(This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.)

The Soirée Lovers Edition

Featuring singers Bucie, Nkosazana Daughter, Sio and DJ Kent, Lochive and DJ Soul Diva, expect house, amapiano and afro soul sounds alongside thoughtful food pairings set against a serene countryside backdrop.

Dates: 21 February, 12 noon - 21:00

Address: Toadbury Hall, Lanseria, Plot 64 Beyers Naude Ext, Lanseria, Krugersdorp

Tickets: R350 - R550 on Howler

Singer Sio (Photo: Supplied)

Not Another Old School Party

A nostalgic flavoured day party with DJ Cleo, DJ Fresh, Dino Bravo, Voodoo, Chrizz Beats, Cheezo and Dylan taking you through classic Hip-Hop, House, R&B, Kwaito, African Classics, Soul, Funk, Dancehall and more from 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s.

Dates: 21 February, from 12 noon

Address: Macarana, Sandton, 58 Weirda Road E

Tickets: R300 on Howler R400 at the door

Pure House

Pure House returns with a world-class lineup of soulful and deep house royalty. From the iconic sound of Ralf GUM to the global grooves of Kid Fonque, the legendary presence of DJ Christos, and the soulful energy of Diamond Dancer (US), supported by Calvin Morgan.

Dates: 21 February, 21:00 - 2:00

Address: Renaissance, 23 Central, Sandton

Tickets: R100 – R350, Howler

(Photo: supplied)

An Ode To Motown

Travel back in time to salute the iconic Berry Gordy and the remarkable Motown label that originated in Detroit. Directed by James Ngcobo with choreography by Lulu Mlangeni. Liesl Penniken, Lerato Mvelase, Tamara Dey, Hlengiwe Pearl, and Anele Precious Mthethwa make up the exceptional cast of vocalists.

Dates: 21 February - 1 March

Address: Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein, 163 Civic Boulevard

Tickets: R100 – R450 at Webtickets

Thando Zide

Slowly but surely, Thando Zide has become one of the most sought-after voices in South African contemporary music. A singer, songwriter, and composer of rare depth, 2026 is set to be a defining year in her journey.

Dates: 20 and 21 February

Address: Untitled Basement, 7 Reserve St Braamfontein,

Tickets: R350 at Quicket

BCUC

BCUC, known for their “afro-psychedelic future pop“ rooted in indigenous spiritual South African sounds, will be on stage at this rooftop venue. The Sri Gaura Lila Sacred Sound Collective will perform too. And DJ Cath Grenfell will be on decks.

Dates: 22 February

Address: The Troyeville Hotel, 1403 Albertina Sisulu Road, Troyeville

Tickets: R200

(Photo: supplied)

Stevenson x Latitudes | Things in motion

Inspired by Stevenson Johannesburg’s new nomadic configuration, the tempo of this new year and Jozi the kinetic city, Things in motion is choreography of new and recent artworks. Featured artists: Wim Botha, Edson Chagas, Steven Cohen, Jemila Isa, Farhana Jacobs, Moshekwa Langa, Neo Matloga, Serge Alain Nitegeka, Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi and Thato Toeba.

Dates: Open Tuesday to Friday, 10:00 – 16:00

Address: Latitudes Centre for the Arts, 10 Hope Rd, Mountain View

Tickets: Free entry

Jemila Isa: First Communion, 2025. Oil on wood pane (Photo: Supplied)

Setlamorago Mashilo, Modiši wa go botega

The title is a Sepedi phrase describing a reliable shepherd or good steward. It anchors a new body of work shaped by personal memory and broader socio-historical realities, particularly the legacies of dispossession, migration and the erosion of ethical leadership. The exhibition brings together a considered selection of bronze sculpture, painting and collage.

Dates: On until April 12, 9:00 – 17:00

Address: Constitution Hill, Women’s Jail, 11 Kotze Street, Braamfontein,

Tickets: Free entry

(Photo: Supplied)

Sankofa Heritage Festival — Thandiswa Mazwai and Friends

Join Thandiswa Mazwai as she launches the Sankofa Heritage Festival. This is a powerful pan-African celebration marking her 30-year musical journey and 50th birthday. The fest blends traditional with modern and features a uniquely curated line-up of special guests performing before she does: Grammy nominated Ugandan/Rwandan Somi, Msaki, Thandi Ntuli, Madala Kunene, Jah Seed and guest appearances representing her kwaito years: Mandla Spikiri, Kamazu and Kabelo Mabalane.

Dates: 28 February, 18:00

Address: Big Top Arena, Cnr Elsburg Road and Century Rd, Brakpan,

Tickets: R400 – R1,500 on Computicket

Bioscope Sundays

The Bioscope cinema hosts a regular Sunday evening comedy night! The live stand-up comedy kicks off from 18:30 with the show lasting roughly two hours.

Hosted by Shanray and Tsitsi Chiumya. Mark Banks, Bongani Dube and more feature this Sunday.

Dates: 22 February, 18:30

Address: The Bioscope Independent Cinema, 44 Stanley Ave, Milpark

Tickets: R150

FRIYAY GUEST ESSAY — J. Brooks Spector

Illustrative Image: Generic Parliament. (Photo: Daily Maverick) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca

Water, water, everywhere, nor any drop to drink, bathe, wash clothes, or do dishes

“Forget the metaphysics of the accelerating collapse of Jozi’s infrastructure. We focus on drawing water from the tap before all our neighbours beat us to the punch in drawing down a dwindling water supply. This is how societies disintegrate into the civic version of Hobbes’ ‘war of all against all’ — neighbourhood by neighbourhood.

“We rush to fill every single bottle, pot and jug in the house so we can cook, make coffee or tea, and maybe even wash clothes. It’s too bad if you have children and their mounds of dirty clothes. Meanwhile, remember to buy a load of those 20-litre bottles of water as backup.”

Read more.

Joburg ‘Person of the day’

Tour guide Masike Lebele from Soweto Ndofaya Hikes takes visitors hiking into a place known as the golden mountain – an old mine dump behind Meadowlands with amazing views and an interesting history. “This is a spiritual and motivational hike,” he says. “It’s a new way of seeing Soweto, from above and beyond, it’s about a conversation,” Lebele studied tourism and worked for various companies, including the Legacy Group, when he hit on the idea of a unique Soweto hike. “I wanted to take people out of their everyday lives,” he says, “to take them somewhere beyond the predictable.”

(Photo and text: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

My go-to spot

Okinawa Sushi Bar | Olivine Street, Laudium, Centurion

…Lowkey one of the best halaal sushi plates I’ve had in a minute!

Yasmin M.

Picture of the day

“Where the water slows you down and the sun does the most.” Vaal River (Photo: Aneesa A)

