IN PICTURES
Chasing gold: Moments from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
This photo essay captures the energy, emotion, and intensity of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where athletes from around the world gather on ice and snow to compete at the highest level. Each frame reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the human pursuit of excellence.
Marion Thenault of Team Canada competes alongside a broadcast drone in the Women's Aerials Final One on day twelve of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Air Park on February 18, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)