SAPS divers, K9 unit search Robert Mugabe’s son’s property after shooting arrest

A son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe (28), was arrested on Thursday, 19 February, after a 23-year-old employee was shot and wounded at Mugabe’s Hyde Park residence. The victim is being treated for two gunshot wounds and is in critical condition. His identity has not been made public.

Mugabe was taken to the Bramley Police Station after South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were called to the scene. Sources told Daily Maverick that neighbours heard two to three gunshots.

This street and neighbourhood are no strangers to police activity and searches. In October last year, the Special Investigating Unit seized luxury cars from the home of tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela in connection with the R2bn Tembisa Hospital scandal. Maumela's home is close to the Mugabe house.

Police have reported that Mugabe was uncooperative. He allegedly locked himself inside the house for two hours while police negotiated with him and a friend. The two were initially detained for questioning at the police station.

Police experts from various units descended on the Hyde Park, Johannesburg, residence

of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, a son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe. Their investigation follows the arrest of Mugabe and a friend for attempted murder. Police seized a BMW fitted with white lights similar to VIP or security vehicles. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

SAPS spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi has since confirmed their arrest and the police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

“The police can confirm that the two men that were brought in for questioning in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier today at Hyde Park have been officially arrested and are expected to appear before [the] Alexandra [Magistrates’] Court soon on charges of attempted murder. Police investigations continue,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The police are understood to have found cartridges at the scene, but not a firearm.

After detaining Mugabe and the other suspect, SAPS members returned to the upmarket Hyde Park house on Thursday night to cordon off the crime scene and continue the search for the gun with a multidisciplinary team, including divers, forensics and a K-9 unit.

At the time of writing, divers had arrived at the property and were expected to search the pool, which Daily Maverick understands was poorly maintained.

Police search the Hyde Park, Johannesburg, residence of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, a son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, following his arrest for attempted murder. While the search has reportedly turned up cartridges police are still searching for a firearm. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A black BMW fitted with white lights, similar to security or VIP vehicles, apparently belonging to Mugabe, was identified outside the crime scene and seized as evidence. The car allegedly transported two men and a woman prior to the police’s arrival.

“The K9 unit, Bramley station detectives and Forensic Crime Scene Management are processing the scene,” Nevhuhulwi said.

“According to information at hand, the victim is an employee at this residence and has been taken to hospital.”

Mugabe is Robert Mugabe’s third child with his second wife, Grace Mugabe. He and his brother Robert Jnr were reportedly kicked out of their R70,000-a-month Morningside apartment in 2017 after a brawl left a security guard injured. Mugabe was also reportedly expelled from his Harare high school in 2013 for ill-discipline.

The two brothers have previously faced criticism for their lavish lifestyle. Robert Mugabe led Zimbabwe from 1980 until he was deposed in 2017. DM