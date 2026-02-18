Salmon ceviche, the fastest cured fish hack

Super-fresh fish, cubed, marinated in citrus juices; ceviche is as simple as that. Chillies, red onions and coriander (cilantro) are usually used, and garlic would also seem a natural fit though is not really traditional in ceviche.

I used a little of the lime zest too, finely grated, for extra lime “pop”. I did not use garlic, but add it if you prefer.

The most common fish for ceviche in Peru and Ecuador, where it originated, is sea bass, but there’s no reason why you can’t use other firm fleshed fish, as long as it’s very fresh.

An hour should be enough for the juices to penetrate and cure the fish, but certainly not more than two hours, as the fish will then become pickled and the texture and flavour may not be optimal.

(Serves 4 as a starter)

Ingredients

500 g fresh Norwegian salmon (or sea bass or other firm fresh fish)

Juice of 3 limes, and grated zest of half a lime (or substitute lemon)

2 Tbsp finely chopped red onion (or sliced, which is more traditional)

1 green chilli, finely chopped (or less, judge by taste)

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped (optional)

Coarse Maldon sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped, and a few whole leaves for garnish

Method

Cube the fish (no skin and definitely no bones) in 1 cm pieces.

Add the lime (or lemon) juice and zest, red onion, chilli (and garlic if using) and chopped coriander leaves to a bowl, season with salt and pepper and douse the cubed fish in it. Leave it to macerate for about an hour.

Serve with tortilla chips or lettuce leaves, and garnish with coriander. DM

