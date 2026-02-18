The set-jetting phenomenon: how TV shows and movies shape new travel routes

In an era when itineraries are mapped out through geotags, Google Maps, and TikTok clips, travel technology takes centre stage. Moving freely between filming locations, quickly finding points of interest, and sharing experiences is made possible by reliable mobile internet. That’s why more travellers are choosing next-generation solutions like Yesim, which makes connectivity predictable and accessible anywhere in the world through a convenient mobile app.

Set-jetting is no longer a niche hobby for fans. Today, it has become a full-fledged travel trend, allowing people to literally immerse themselves in the worlds of their favourite stories.

Why we want to travel like TV characters

When a series becomes part of everyday life, its world stops feeling fictional. We grow familiar with its streets, interiors, and landscapes just as we do with the characters themselves.

Emotions, not just geography

TV series create a deep emotional connection between viewers and locations. A place stops being just a point on the map and becomes part of the story, character, and mood. Visiting such a location means stepping, even briefly, into a familiar world. Travelling along the path of a series is less about geography and more about emotions: the chance to immerse yourself in a known story and experience it your own way.

Social media as an accelerator

Social media only amplifies this effect. A single recognisable frame can trigger a chain reaction — from saving a post to buying a ticket. Travellers aren’t just seeking a new country; they’re chasing a sense of belonging, moments of recognition, and visual experiences that have already “worked” on screen. That’s why set-jetting resonates so strongly today: it combines emotion, aesthetics, and the desire to turn watching into a personal experience.

A person taking a picture.

The aesthetics of the frame

Travellers are seeking more than just relaxation — they want a visual experience. Set-jetting fits perfectly into the demand for “Instagrammable” moments: castles, resorts, streets, and landscapes that have already been camera-approved.

The numbers clearly confirm the trend. As early as 2022, Expedia highlighted set-jetting as a distinct global trend. Today, it has evolved from a cultural phenomenon into a full-fledged market: in the U.S. alone, set-jetting is projected to become an $8 billion industry.

Interest in these trips continues to grow. Fifty-three per cent of travellers admit that their desire to take a pop-culture–inspired trip has noticeably increased. The trend is most pronounced among younger generations: 81% of Gen Z and millennials now plan vacations based on what they have seen on screen. For them, TV shows and movies have become more than entertainment — they act as genuine guides for choosing destinations. For example, after the release of Game of Thrones, tourist traffic to Dubrovnik surged, while The White Lotus demonstrated how a single season can reignite interest in an entire country.

The film industry directly influences the economy of destinations:

demand for tours of filming locations rises;

new jobs are created;

regions invest in infrastructure to accommodate the influx of fans.

Set-jetting has become an integral part of tourism strategy — and it’s clear that this is far from a temporary effect.

The geography of film-inspired travel: where fans go

Set-jetting is reshaping the world’s tourism map, turning certain destinations into almost literal synonyms for specific TV shows. Countries happily reap the benefits of this recognition.

One of the most striking examples is Dubrovnik, Croatia. The city draws Game of Thrones fans with its medieval walls and Adriatic views, which have turned it into a visual symbol of epic fantasy. For many tourists, even a simple walk through the Old Town becomes a journey through familiar on-screen scenes.

In the United Kingdom, the effect is subtler but no less powerful. British estates featured in Bridgerton and Downton Abbey offer more than a location — they provide the unique atmosphere of Regency and Victorian England, with its architecture, gardens, and rituals that cannot be recreated on a studio set.

A completely different visual language brought attention to Romania and Eastern Europe after the release of Wednesday. The Gothic aesthetics, dark facades, and Buftea studios have transformed the region into a magnet for fans of moody, slightly surreal visuals.

In Asia, set-jetting increasingly operates through the language of luxury. Thailand has experienced the so-called “The White Lotus” effect: the show’s third season renewed attention on the country’s resorts, demonstrating how a luxury narrative can reignite interest in a destination and attract a new audience.

South Korea, and Seoul in particular, also deserve special mention. Thanks to global Netflix hits in K-pop dramas and action genres, the city has become a magnet for tourists eager to experience Seoul as dynamic and stylish as it appears on screen.

Happy young woman making selfie on lake braies in south tyrol, Italy.

Practical tips: how to plan the perfect set-jetting trip

Set-jetting is very different from a beach vacation based at a single location — it involves constant movement.

Reliable connectivity is essential for:

navigating to filming locations, often in remote areas;

finding tours and purchasing tickets on the spot;

instantly sharing content;

making last-minute bookings;

working with translators and local services.

Traditional mobile operator roaming can be expensive for this type of travel. Its costs are often unpredictable and coverage may be unstable outside major cities. For trips where the itinerary changes on the go, this can become a source of stress rather than convenience.

Buying local SIM cards may seem like a logical solution at first glance. In practice, however, it means locating sales offices, communicating in an unfamiliar language, figuring out tariffs, providing documentation, and repeating the entire process each time you move to a new country. For a multi-country itinerary, this is simply inconvenient.

Public Wi-Fi doesn’t solve the problem either. It ties you to cafés, hotels, and tourist areas, is often slow and insecure, and completely contradicts the core idea of set-jetting, where freedom to move between filming locations matters more than adjusting your route to find internet access.

Ultimately, traditional connectivity works against the main principle of cinematic travel — flexibility. That’s why more and more travellers are seeking alternatives that allow them to stay online without unnecessary restrictions or surprises.

eSIM for travel — the optimal solution for set-jetting

An eSIM is a digital SIM card embedded in your smartphone. Setting up an eSIM profile takes just a few minutes: the profile is downloaded via the Yesim app, available for both iOS and Android.

Why is it convenient?

Instant activation.

Automatic network switching. Access to over 800 partner operators worldwide.

Global plans:

How to prepare before flying from South Africa

Download the Yesim app.

Check device compatibility.

Set up your eSIM at home in a calm environment.

Activate upon arrival — and be online immediately.

Planning your route: from screen to reality

Use specialised websites and apps to find filming locations.

Compare official tours with self-guided routes.

Combine multiple countries in one trip — Yesim makes this possible.

Consider seasonality and tourist peaks to avoid crowds.

Reliable connectivity here isn’t a luxury — it’s a tool that gives you the flexibility you need.

Set-jetting has evolved from a niche hobby into a full-fledged travel trend. It allows travellers not just to watch stories, but to live inside them, moving around the world following their favourite scenes.

Technology has made such journeys accessible and comfortable. Choosing destinations and reliable connectivity through eSIM solutions frees up what matters most: your attention for emotions, experiences, and creating your own narrative.

