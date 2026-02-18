Nigeria opens probe into Temu over suspected data protection breaches

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) said concerns over Temu's data-processing practices - including online surveillance, opaque handling, cross-border transfers and possible breaches of data-minimisation rules, triggered the investigation.

The move comes amid rising global scrutiny of Temu's rapid expansion.

NDPC chief Vincent Olatunji ordered the probe and warned that processors could be held liable for any non-compliance.

"We will continue to engage in open and constructive dialogue with the NDPC to address any questions or concerns," Robin Calleja, a Temu spokesperson said in a statement.

Last year, the agency fined Multichoice Nigeria, Africa's largest pay-TV operator, 766 million naira ($565,990) for breaching data-protection rules.

Temu handles the personal data of about 12.7 million Nigerians and around 70 million daily users globally, the NDPC said in a statement.

Temu, owned by Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings PDD.O, has expanded rapidly in Nigeria with an app-driven marketplace offering steep discounts on fashion, electronics and household goods.

($1 = 1,353.3800 naira)

