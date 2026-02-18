Carnival goers celebrate Rose Monday in Germany, and more from around the world

Mourning bunting is hung on the front of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's national headquarters to mourn the death of its founder Rev. Jesse Jackson on February 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson, an iconic American civil rights activist died early this morning. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Kiari Wade holds hands with his mother as they visit a makeshift memorial outside of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's national headquarters to mourn the death of its founder Rev. Jesse Jackson on February 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson, an iconic American civil rights activist died early this morning. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to the Fort Bragg U.S. Army base on February 13, 2026 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Trump visited the base to honor special forces involved in the military operation in Venezuela in early 2026. (Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images) US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. Bondi is expected to face questions on her department’s handling of the files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, President Trump’s investigations into political foes and the handing of the two fatal ICE shootings of U.S. citizens. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Illustration, printouts from the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) are shown on February 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The DOJ has published nearly 3.5 million documents, many heavily redacted, and more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. (Photo Illustration: Scott Olson/Getty Images) Gayton McKenzie, leader of the PA greets Jacob Zuma. leader of MK during the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) Debate at the Parliamentary Dome on Day 01 on February 17, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held joint sittings to debate the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on February 12th. (Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams).. A crowd of people gathers around a wreath of flowers laid on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame star of the late Robert Duvall on February 17, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Motorists drive through rainfall as a storm delivers heavy rain to the region on February 16, 2026 in Pasadena, California. Storm systems will impact California for several days this week bringing rainfall to lower elevations, along with flood warnings, and snow to the mountains following a dry January over much of the Western U.S. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images) Greenpeace activists unfurl a banner that reads 'Break Free from tyrants' from a crane during the 62nd Munich Security Conference on February 13, 2026 in Munich, Germany. The conference, which brings together government leaders, security experts and defence ministers, is taking place at a time when the traditional western political and military alliance is facing rupture due to the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo: Johannes Simon/Getty Images) Goods are transported between the Sudanese border town of Adjikong and Adre on February 17, 2026 in Adre, Chad. An RSF drone strike hit Adjikong on Sunday, killing several people, according to local reports. In April 2023 civil war erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the armed militia group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing conflict has so far displaced around 14 million people across the region, triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis, as neighboring countries like Chad struggle to absorb refugees, while coping with populations already suffering high poverty rates and food insecurity. Chad has become Africa's largest host of refugees per capita, hosting a total 1.4 million refugees, more than 900,000 of which fled the conflict in Sudan. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)





A worker sweeps next to an AI hoarding at the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India, 18 February 2026. India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from 16 to 20 February 2026. (Photo: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA)

German carnival artist Jacques Tilly poses for photographers in front of one of his art works, a carnival float mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the annual Rose Monday parade on February 16, 2026 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Rose Monday is the highlight of Carnival season, especially in western Germany, where parade float designers are famous for often searing and irreverent depictions of German and foreign politicians. (Photo: Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images)

Threads of Life by Chiharu Shiota goes on display as part of a new exhibition at The Hayward Gallery on February 16, 2026 in London, England. (Photo: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

Dancers wearing lion dance costumes perform during a midnight Lunar New Year celebration, marking the Year of the Fire Horse, on February 17, 2026 in New York City. Lunar New Year is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar and is widely celebrated across Asia and the rest of the world. (Photo: Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Members of the Unidos de Vila Isabel samba group dance in the sambadrome during the third day of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 February 2026. (Photo: EPA/Andre Coelho)

Members of Unidos de Vila Isabel perform during 2026 Carnival parades at Sapucai Sambodrome on February 18, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Members of Unidos do Viradouro perform during 2026 Carnival parades at Sapucai Sambodrome on February 17, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Devotees carrying umbrellas arrive at Kwan Yin Temple in the rain on the first day of Lunar New Year on February 17, 2026 in Klang, Selangor, Malaysia. Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, marks the start of the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac. The 15-day festival is observed by Chinese communities worldwide and across Malaysia, marked by family gatherings, festive decorations, temple visits, lion dances and the exchange of red envelopes symbolizing good fortune, prosperity and renewal. (Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

Masked riders shower the crowd with throws from the "Prince Purple Rain" float as the Krewe of Endymion rolls down Orleans Avenue on Samedi Gras, the Saturday before Mardi Gras, during the "Endymion's American Songbook" parade enroute to the Superdome on February 14, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Endymion, the largest parade of the New Orleans Carnival season, featured over 3,200 riders on 39 floats including several multi-unit tandem floats as it made its way down its traditional Mid-City route. (Photo: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Handler Fiona Drysdale leads a Charolais Bulls which fetched 60,000 guineas at Stirling Bull saleson February 16, 2026 in Stirling, Scotland. The auctions here at the Stirling Agricultural Centre are a prestigious showcase of pedigree bulls and heifers from leading UK herds, with some fetching a five-figure mark, attracting top breeders in the industry. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A handler positions a Salers Bulls for a photograph after it was sold at Stirling Bull sales on February 16, 2026 in Stirling, Scotland. The auctions here at the Stirling Agricultural Centre are a prestigious showcase of pedigree bulls and heifers from leading UK herds, with some fetching a five-figure mark, attracting top breeders in the industry. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)



