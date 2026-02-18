Bowler Corbin Bosch stars as Proteas ease past UAE at T20 World Cup

Despite the rain attempting to put a damper on South Africa’s final Group D match at the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Proteas persevered to clinch a relatively comfortable six-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, 18 February.

The South Africans were chasing 123 for victory after restricting the UAE to a modest total 122 for six, despite not being at their sharpest with the ball. In addition to the UAE batters mounting a fightback at intervals, the Proteas did themselves no favours as they dropped some catches on an overcast day in Delhi. The Proteas had won the toss, choosing to bowl first.

With the Proteas resting their most lethal bowlers at the tournament, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, their bowling attack lacked a cutting edge. The pair boast 15 wickets between them so far, and the intensity they have added to the Proteas’ attack was visibly absent.

With Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen being rested, South Africa’s Corbin Bosch (centre) took the baton and helped his team beat the United Arab Emirates by six wickets in Delhi, India. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)

In their absence Corbin Bosch stepped up to stifle the Emiratis and disrupt their attempts at forging partnerships with the bat. The 31-year-old recorded impressive figures of three for 12 to ensure SA had a reasonable total to chase, especially with their strong batting lineup.

Anrich Nortje aided Bosch’s cause as he added two of his own UAE scalps. However, compared with Bosch he was more expensive as he conceded 28 runs from his four overs. However, he was not as expensive as the off-form Kagiso Rabada and youngster Kwena Maphaka. Between the two of them, the pair gifted the UAE 60 runs (conceding 30 apiece).

Spinning all-rounder George Linde claimed the first wicket of the day as he dismissed UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem for an aggressive 22 off 12 balls.

With SA set to face India, West Indies and Zimbabwe in their Super Eights group, Rabada’s poor run form will be a major concern for the Proteas’ technical team. If it continues, the pressure to drop the bowling legend will increase.

Of course, someone of Rabada’s quality could easily shift into gear at any moment, so the decision to exclude him would not be an easy one.

After restricting the UAE, SA would have expected to coast to the total. But it was not as easy as that. The Emirati bowlers fought back as they claimed the wickets of skipper Aiden Markram, as well as his fellow opener Quinton de Kock in quick succession.

Proteas batter Dewald Brevis top-scored with 36 to help his country claim a fourth win from four matches in the group phase of the 2026 T20 World Cup currently taking place in India and Sri Lanka. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)

Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis steadied the ship once more with a laboured 49-run partnership for the third wicket, before Rickleton was dismissed for 30 after mistiming an attempted shot to deep square leg. The next over, Brevis was out for a 25-ball 36.

Nevertheless, SA had done enough by that time to ensure that they would make it a perfect group campaign, on paper at least. Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs combined to pull their team over the line with 40 balls to spare. DM