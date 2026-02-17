Major Cape Town collection of South African paintings anchors Strauss & Co’s marquee live

The sale features important works by internationally recognised artists including Norman Catherine, Esther Mahlangu and Douglas Portway, each of whom has played a distinct role in shaping the visibility and development of South African art beyond the country’s borders. Catherine’s work was famously collected by David Bowie, Mahlangu was the only South African artist included in the landmark exhibition Les Magiciens de la Terre (1989) in Paris, and Portway made formative contributions to painterly abstraction in both South Africa and Great Britain.

Largely drawn from a single, thoughtfully assembled collection, Portway to Cohen: A Collector’s Legacy and Other Properties traces divergent pathways in painting from the early 1960s to the present. Mossel Bay (estimate R80 000 – 120 000), a 1961 marine scene by self-taught expressionist painter Gladys Mgudlandlu, is the earliest work on offer.

Sale title acknowledges the pivotal role of Douglas Portway in the history of South African abstraction. Trained at the Witwatersrand Technical College, Portway later taught at the University of the Witwatersrand before emigrating to Europe in 1959. He settled in Cornwall in 1967, becoming an important member of the St Ives School. Work from this period is held in the Tate collection.

Deborah Poynton, For Ever and Ever, diptych , R 250 000 - 350 000.

Painted in 1989 and exhibited at the South African National Gallery in 2007, Portway’s Untitled I (estimate R80 000–120 000) exemplifies the diaphanous light and tranquil order that characterise his mature abstraction, translating those qualities into a restrained still-life format.

Norman Catherine’s large relief painting from 1994, Close Shave (estimate R250 000 – 350 000), also acquired by the featured collector, dates from a crucial moment in the international emergence of South African contemporary art. Combining playful, cartoon-like forms with darker thematic undertones, the work typifies the artist’s maturing style in the mid-1990s. It was painting in this idiom that caught the attention of David Bowie during a visit to Johannesburg in 1995. He acquired his first work by Catherine shortly thereafter, in London, and later praised the “scintillating youthfulness” of the artist’s vision.

Catherine, Portway and Mgudlandlu aside, other notable painters represented from the featured single-owner collection include Sanell Aggenbach, Breyten Breytenbach, Alexandra Karakashian, Mustafa Maluka, Gladys Mgudlandlu, Mongezi Ncaphayi, Malcolm Payne, Deborah Poynton and Andrew Verster. Several of these artists share important links with the Netherlands.

Breyten Breytenbach, Hovering Dog, R 200 000 - 300 000.

Ncaphayi was awarded the prestigious Thami Mnyele Foundation Residency in Amsterdam, in 2016, the same year he received a grant from the Prince Claus Fund. Early in his career, Maluka received mentorship from Marlene Dumas, while Breytenbach held his debut solo exhibition in Amsterdam in 1964. A large Breytenbach mural commissioned by the Poetry International Foundation remains installed on Gaffel Street in Rotterdam.

Ester Mahlangu, Untitled (Ndebele Patterns with Green Centre), R 150 000 - 200 000.

Paris played a more prominent role in the careers of other painters in the sale, notably Esther Mahlangu and Stanley Pinker. Mahlangu’s distinctive Ndebele-inspired visual language was central to Les Magiciens de la Terre and has since found expression in major exhibitions and site-specific commissions worldwide. Her most recent outdoor mural for the Serpentine Gallery, completed in late 2024, remains on view in the Serpentine North Garden until 22 February 2026.

Stanley Pinker, His and Hers and Decline and Fall, diptych; R 1 600 000 – 2 000 000.

Painted in 2021, her untitled composition with Ndebele patterns and green centre (estimate R150 000–200 000) appears in the sale alongside works by Ayanda Mabulu, Stanley Pinker and Kylie Wentzel consigned from various private collections. A highlight of this broader offering is Pinker’s monumental diptych His and Hers / Decline and Fall (1991, estimate R1.6–2 million), a satirical and incisive examination of the follies and contradictions of colonial and post-colonial white society in South Africa. While living in London and Nice in the 1950s, working for various publishers as an illustrator, Pinker would frequently visit the Musée de Louvre in Paris.

Douglas Portway, Untitled; R 80 000 – 120 000.

Portway to Cohen: A Collector’s Legacy and Other Properties forms a centrepiece of Strauss & Co’s busy February programme and is complemented by Hair Matters: A Selection of Works from the Georgina Jaffee Collection, a single-owner sale exploring hair as material, metaphor and site of meaning in contemporary art (21 February 2026 at 4pm). The online-only sale Woven Legacies: Fibre & Form features art and artefacts from Southern, Central and Western Africa, and is guest curated by textile collector Michael Heuermann (closes 11 February 2026). Strauss & Co is hosting three public talks at the 2026 Investec Cape Town Art Fair, to be presented consecutively on Friday, 20 February 2026, from 3pm to 7pm. DM

Strauss Art

EVENTS

Saturday 14 February 2026

Specialist Walkabout | 10 for 10.30am

Talk – Portway to Cohen: A Century of South African Art conducted by Elmarie van Straten, Head of Cape Town Art Department and Senior Art Specialist |11.30am

Sunday 15 February 2026

Specialist Walkabout with Leigh Leyde (Art), Michael Heuermann and Frances van Hasselt

(Woven Legacies: Fibre & Form) | 10 for 10.30am

Panel Discussion – Hair Matters: A Selection of Works from the Georgina Jaffee Collection in

conversation with curatorial voices Jared Leite, Sihle Motsa and Vida Madighi-Oghu. Facilitated by Strauss & Co Researcher and Cataloguer, Kirstie Pietersen | 11.30am

Hair Drive – Shavathon & Sprayathon at Strauss & Co in collaboration with Partners Hair and The

CANSA Association of South Africa |10am to 4 pm

Wednesday 18 February 2026

The ARAK Collection Book Launch and Artist Talk with Rudolf Seibeb and members of the

Arak Collection, moderated by Wilhelm van Rensburg, Senior Art Specialist and Head Curator, Strauss & Co | 3.30 for 4pm

Friday 20 February 2026

Strauss & Co Talk Series at Investec Cape Town Art Fair

The South African Secondary Market vs The World conducted by Director, Art Department Head and Senior Art Specialist, Dr Alastair Meredith |3pm

Collecting for Life: A Roundtable Discussion facilitated by Sean O’Toole | 4.30pm

Legacy in Motion: The Impact of Modern Art on Today’s Artists conducted by Wilhelm van Rensburg. Join Strauss & Co Senior Art Specialist & Head Curator, Wilhelm van Rensburg for a talk considering how contemporary artists have been inspired and influenced by Modernism | 5pm

Investec Cape Town Art Fair Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), 1 Lower Long Street. Paid entry to the Investec Cape Town Art Fair required.

Saturday 21 February 2026

Pre-Auction Sundowners | 3pm and 5pm

Auction: Hair Matters: A Selection of Works from the Georgina Jaffee Collection | 4pm

Auction: Portway to Cohen: A Collector’s Legacy and Other Properties |6pm