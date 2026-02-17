Daily Maverick
Eleven security personnel, one child killed in militant attack in Pakistan

Eleven security forces personnel and one child were killed in a militant attack in Pakistan's northwestern region of Bajaur, the military said on Tuesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
17 Feb
Pakistani security forces maintain a high-alert status in Quetta, Pakistan, 07 January 2026, following a national security briefing by the Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Law enforcement agencies have intensified patrols and surveillance across the city to ensure stability after the military detailed a surge in regional militancy over the past year. Authorities say the measures are part of routine protocols aimed at upholding law and order in the provincial capital. EPA/FAYYAZ AHMAD Pakistani security forces maintain a high-alert status in Quetta, Pakistan, 07 January 2026, following a national security briefing by the Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Law enforcement agencies have intensified patrols and surveillance across the city to ensure stability after the military detailed a surge in regional militancy over the past year. Authorities say the measures are part of routine protocols aimed at upholding law and order in the provincial capital. EPA/FAYYAZ AHMAD

Seven other people, including women and children, were also injured in the incident, it said.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)

