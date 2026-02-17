Eleven security personnel, one child killed in militant attack in Pakistan

Seven other people, including women and children, were also injured in the incident, it said.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)
Eleven security forces personnel and one child were killed in a militant attack in Pakistan's northwestern region of Bajaur, the military said on Tuesday.
