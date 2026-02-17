Daily Maverick
Eight countries condemn Israel's West Bank land registration

Eight countries including Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned Israel's decision to designate some state lands in the occupied West Bank, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Bedouin men inspect the damage at their houses in Istih Al-Dyouk Al-Tahta, a suburb of the West Bank city of Jericho, 11 February 2026, a day after they were demolished by Israeli settlers. They demolished 12 houses and eight properties, displacing about 60 Istih Al-Dyouk Al-Tahta community members, Rashid Yousef Al-Ma'ina said. EPA/ATEF SAFADI Bedouin men inspect the damage at their houses in Istih Al-Dyouk Al-Tahta, a suburb of the West Bank city of Jericho, 11 February 2026, a day after they were demolished by Israeli settlers. They demolished 12 houses and eight properties, displacing about 60 Istih Al-Dyouk Al-Tahta community members, Rashid Yousef Al-Ma'ina said. EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israel's cabinet approved further measures to tighten Israel's control over the West Bank and make it easier for settlers to buy land, a move Palestinians called a "de-facto annexation".

Eight countries said such policies constitute a "dangerous escalation that will further heighten tensions and instability" in the territory and wider region.

Measures represent "flagrant violation of international law," statement says.

States' foreign ministers "call upon the international community to assume its responsibilities and take clear and decisive steps to halt these violations," statement says.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

