Eight countries condemn Israel's West Bank land registration

Israel's cabinet approved further measures to tighten Israel's control over the West Bank and make it easier for settlers to buy land, a move Palestinians called a "de-facto annexation".

Eight countries said such policies constitute a "dangerous escalation that will further heighten tensions and instability" in the territory and wider region.

Measures represent "flagrant violation of international law," statement says.

States' foreign ministers "call upon the international community to assume its responsibilities and take clear and decisive steps to halt these violations," statement says.

