Daily Maverick’s approach to corrections, Press Council and Press Ombud rulings

At Daily Maverick, our readers’ trust is our most valuable asset. That trust is built on a foundation of rigorous fact-checking, but it is maintained through radical transparency.

Here is how we handle the moments when we fall short:

We distinguish between three types of amendments to ensure our readers understand the nature of the change.

Corrections: If we publish a factual error, such as a misspelt name, an incorrect date or a statistical error, we will edit the article and append a note at the bottom of the text detailing specifically what was fixed and when. Example: “Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the incident as Cape Town. It occurred in Durban. (Updated: 25 Jan 2026)”;

If we publish a factual error, such as a misspelt name, an incorrect date or a statistical error, we will edit the article and append a note at the bottom of the text detailing specifically what was fixed and when. Example: “Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the incident as Cape Town. It occurred in Durban. (Updated: 25 Jan 2026)”; Clarifications: If a statement is factually correct but the language is ambiguous or fails to provide necessary context, we may rewrite the passage and append a clarification. Example: “Clarification: This article has been updated to reflect that the ruling applies only to the High Court, not the Constitutional Court. (Updated: 25 Jan 2026)”; and

If a statement is factually correct but the language is ambiguous or fails to provide necessary context, we may rewrite the passage and append a clarification. Example: “Clarification: This article has been updated to reflect that the ruling applies only to the High Court, not the Constitutional Court. (Updated: 25 Jan 2026)”; and Editor’s notes: In rare cases where an article raises significant questions about our editorial standards – such as fairness, balance or sourcing – we will place an Editor’s Note at the top of the article explaining the lapse. Also, if there is ever a case of us completely repealing an article, we will publish an in-depth explanation.

“At Daily Maverick, our primary mandate is to provide our readers with news that is not only accurate but rigorously verified and grounded in truth. We know that our audience relies on us to navigate a landscape often cluttered with misinformation. We carry that responsibility with the gravity it deserves.

“For us, trust is not a static achievement; it is a daily commitment. When we stumble, we believe that acknowledging our mistakes with speed and total transparency is the only way to honour that bond. For us, accountability isn’t a burden; it’s the bedrock of our relationship with the public.” – Jillian Green, editor-in-chief

The process of rectification

When a potential error is identified, we don’t just “fix it” – we investigate it. We consult the reporters and editors involved to determine the facts. If an error is confirmed, we immediately update the story and append a clear, public correction.

No ‘five-second rule’

In the digital age, transparency is non-negotiable; there is no such thing as a “silent fix” at Daily Maverick. Integrity has no shelf life. Even if we catch a mistake seconds after clicking “publish”, we acknowledge it.

Cross-platform accountability

Information travels fast, and so must our corrections. If an error appears in our digital edition, a newsletter, a podcast, our newspaper DM168 or on our social media channels, the correction will follow it there. We ensure that our audience receives the truth, regardless of how they consume our journalism. We also undertake, when appropriate, to contact those who have alerted us to the error.

Clarity over clutter

To maintain readability, we typically do not append formal correction notes for minor typographical or grammatical errors that do not affect the meaning or accuracy of the reporting.

How to report an error

We welcome scrutiny from our readers.

Email: Send specific claims of error to corrections@dailymaverick.co.za Please include the URL and the specific sentence you believe is incorrect;

Send specific claims of error to corrections@dailymaverick.co.za Please include the URL and the specific sentence you believe is incorrect; Review process: Your claim will be investigated by the relevant section editor and the reporter. We aim to resolve straightforward factual disputes within 48 hours; and

Escalation: Daily Maverick subscribes to the Press Code of South Africa. If you are unsatisfied with our handling of a complaint, you have the right to lodge a formal complaint with the Press Ombud. DM