Cruising Proteas target strong finish against the UAE at T20 World Cup

Many are thinking about it, but World Cup heartbreaks of yesteryear are preventing a number of South Africans from verbalising the great stride in which the Proteas find themselves at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The Shukri Conrad-coached team is eyeing a perfect conclusion to their group-stage campaign after claiming three wins from three outings to date. The Proteas have beaten Canada and Afghanistan and recently secured their most convincing win of the tournament so far, beating New Zealand by seven wickets on 14 February.

Up next is a clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Despite a perfect record on paper for the finalists of the 2024 T20 World Cup, this match will not be easy.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram would like his team to have matches as straightforward as their victory over New Zealand, as opposed to the chaos against Afghanistan. (Photo: Nikhil Patil / Getty Images)

Past victories

Against Canada the South Africans breached the coveted 200-run mark and went on to win by 57 runs. However, it was not as simple as it looked in the end. The Canadians proved to be stubborn opponents, despite only competing in their second World Cup.

Maybe Conrad’s men were nervous since it was their opening match in the global tournament, against opponents they were not too familiar with. South Africa’s best bowler so far at the 2026 World Cup, Lungi Ngidi, alluded to this after the game.

“It was difficult because we haven’t seen much of them. I was able to see a few of their [previous] games and we also looked at [their 2024] World Cup displays. But it was pretty trial-and-error,” he said.

Lungi Ngidi of South Africa celebrates after taking the wicket of Canada’s Yuvraj Samra during their 2026 T20 World Cup clash. (Photo Nikhil Patil / Getty Images)

Then came the chaotic contest between the Proteas and the semifinalists of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan. It was the type of roller coaster match South Africans dread because their team is usually on the losing side.

However, this time the Proteas held their nerve for a famous four-run victory after a historic double Super Over shootout.

On the back of the nervous display against Canada and the chaos of the tie against Afghanistan, the match against New Zealand was South Africa’s most measured display in the tournament so far.

Near perfect Proteas

It was the type of match that leaves the technical team with little to say to the players, except to ask for more of the same, with a higher intensity.

“We were definitely a lot closer to our fullest potential [against New Zealand],” said captain Aiden Markram after steering his team to victory with an unbeaten 86.

“In all areas we were really good and it just came from clarity and conviction in our plan. So it’s nice to see the boys slowly but surely improving,” the top-order batter added.

“You want to win games like the one [against Afghanistan]. It does a lot for the changeroom, the vibe and the atmosphere within the sheds. But it’s a lot more comfortable putting together slightly more clinical performances [such as the one against New Zealand].

“It’s not going to always work out that way, but it’s definitely a slightly easier one to deal with, mentally at least.”

Possible changes

With a place in the Super Eights phase already secured, for the UAE match the Proteas’ technical team may want to shuffle the deck and hand opportunities to the team’s fringe players, including prodigy Kwena Maphaka and his more experienced fellow fast-bowler, Anrich Nortje.

South Africa’s best bowler against New Zealand, Marco Jansen, offered advice on the type of conditions his colleagues can expect at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It will be the first time the South Africans have not played in Ahmedabad for the 2026 tournament.

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen offered some advice on what he and his teammates can expect in the final Group D match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (Photo: Shammi Mehra / AFP)

“It’s a smaller ground and the ball flies a lot further,” Jansen said about the stadium. “From a bowling point of view it’s always going to be tricky playing in Delhi. Having played there a couple of times now [through the Indian Premier League], the wicket is going to be good,” he said.

“We might just play around with field placements and get those angles exactly right. In Delhi, if your angles are in the wrong spot, the ball can fly everywhere.”

Highly rated Proteas prospect Kwena Maphaka may feature for his country if they opt to rest some of the team’s key players against the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

On the batting front, wildcard inclusion Jason Smith might be granted an opportunity to showcase his skills on the global stage. The 31-year-old could be slipped into the middle order if the Proteas rest some of their big hitters.

Of course, the South African technical team may also opt for continuity and stay with the same side in spite of the match against the UAE being low-pressure. The game starts at 7.30am South African time on Wednesday, 18 February. DM